Watch Jennifer Lopez Teach Shakira How to Shake Her Booty in Super Bowl Rehearsal Video

Their hip's don't lie.

This weekend, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to share some never-before-seen rehearsal footage from the 2020 Super Bowl earlier this year. In the videos, the "Let's Get Loud" singer shared, she could be seen rehearsing her part of the Super Bowl halftime show and in another video, she's seen giving Shakira a quick booty shaking tutorial.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer can be heard giving the "Waka Waka" singer her best tips for shaking her booty perfectly. "I do it with my knees, I shake my knees," Lopez explained to Shakira.

Then she tells Shakira jokingly, "My mom taught me that when I was 4."

Lopez captioned her post, "I can't believe it's already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #HalftimeShow. So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira."