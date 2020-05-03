Watch Jennifer Lopez Teach Shakira How to Shake Her Booty in Super Bowl Rehearsal Video

Their hip's don't lie.
This weekend, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to share some never-before-seen rehearsal footage from the 2020 Super Bowl earlier this year. In the videos, the "Let's Get Loud" singer shared, she could be seen rehearsing her part of the Super Bowl halftime show and in another video, she's seen giving Shakira a quick booty shaking tutorial.
The "Jenny from the Block" singer can be heard giving the "Waka Waka" singer her best tips for shaking her booty perfectly. "I do it with my knees, I shake my knees," Lopez explained to Shakira.
Then she tells Shakira jokingly, "My mom taught me that when I was 4."
Lopez captioned her post, "I can't believe it's already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #HalftimeShow. So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira."
As fans may recall, the two put on a legendary and epic halftime show performance back in February.
From the breathtaking fashion moments to the subtle yet powerful political statements, Lopez with her epic pole dancing number, Shakira's viral moment and the surprise performances from Bad Bunny and J Balvin—this year's halftime show was one for the books.
Earlier today, Lopez also shared some touching and inspiring words on Instagram in light of the current coronavirus outbreak.
"In this time, when it's so easy to get down and think of all the things going wrong and what we don't have and don't know the answers to... I make it a habit to say three things I'm grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I'm lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day," she captioned her post, alongside pictures of the actress on what looks like a trampoline. "Could be anything... and I try to change them so they are not the same everyday. Stay positive and stay safe. Love you and miss you all... together we will soon be."
To watch Jennifer Lopez giving Shakira a booty shaking tutorial, watch the Instagram video above.