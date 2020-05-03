See Tom Hanks Surprise a Graduating Class With an Inspiring Video Message

Tom Hanks continues to be a national treasure.

The 63-year-old actor is spreading positivity and encouragement to college graduates who weren't able to have an in-person ceremony due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Considering the Forrest Gump alum has personally experienced the COVID-19 outbreak, after he and Rita Wilson tested positive back in March, it makes sense he would bring hope to the youth.

On Saturday, Hanks surprised the 2020 graduating class of Wright State University with an epic virtual video message.

"I'm here to say congratulations to you chosen ones," the Oscar winner began his 5-minute video. "And I am calling you the chosen ones because you have been chosen in many ways."

"You are the chosen ones because of a fate unimagined when you began your Wright State adventures," Hanks continued his heartfelt message. "You started in the olden times, in a world back before the Great Pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives in just that way."