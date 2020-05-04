How to Watch the 2020 Met Gala Livestream, "A Moment With the Met"

The first Monday of May might not look the same this year with the postponement of the 2020 Met Gala but it's still going to be a night of celebration.

Historically, the Met Gala—formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball—is one of the biggest nights in fashion. The "Super Bowl" of fashion, if you will. But amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the gala was postponed indefinitely.

However, Vogue is putting on something a little different for fashionistas everywhere. On Monday, May 4, Vogue will look back at highlights from previous years and the day will conclude with "A Moment With the Met"—a celebration, available via livestream only on YouTube.

"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways," Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour said of this year's Met Gala programming. "So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment—one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."

Check out all the details on how you can tune in below!