Naomi Campbell Reveals Her Fave Met Gala Look Was ''Dismantled'' and Redone in 36 Hours

Naomi Campbell is spilling the tea.

On Saturday evening, the legendary supermodel gave her YouTube viewers a fashion fantasy and history lesson in the comfort of her luxurious home.

In honor of what would've been the 2020 Met Gala on Monday (May 4), Naomi showed off her all-time favorite look at the fashion extravaganza—which is none other than her 2019 ensemble.

Moreover, she shared gasp-worthy fun facts about how that dreamy and ethereal design came to life.

As some know, the annual event has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"This year's Met Gala has been postponed to a later date, so I thought it would be fun to try on my favorite past Met Gala look and a few other dresses in my closest that I love," the supermodel wrote in the description of her video. "I also FaceTime my dear friend Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino, to reminisce on how my 2019 outfit came to be."