EXKLUSIV

Batwoman Is Going Clubbing and Needs an Outfit in Sneak Peek

  • Von
    &

von Lauren Piester | Übersetzt von  | So., Mai. 3, 2020 09:00

  • Share
  • Tweet

When Batwoman's got to go undercover in a club, she knows just who to call. 

Mary (Nicole Kang) gets her time to shine in this Sunday's episode, when Kate (Ruby Rose) enlists her help in finding the perfect clubwear. She and Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (Christina Wolfe) are headed undercover to acquire a journal that once belonged to Lucius Fox, and of course that journal is located at a hip nightclub where, if you ask Mary, Kate's usual attire won't cut it. And neither will her usual attitude. 

"So these are all the finalists because they deliver on the [sizzling sound] and bat gadget concelment, 'cuz we wanna hide the goods, but not hide the goods, ya feel me?" 

Kate's not into it.

"OK, the goal is to blend in." 

"Yeah, but at this place, standing out is blending in. Lookout is the hottest club in Gotham—no offense to your bar, it's more of a lounge," Mary explains. "And fortunately, your bat boots are both functional and on trend!" 

Foto

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Mary's already got her own outfit picked out, but unfortunately it doesn't sound like she'll get to wear it because as Kate says, it's too dangerous for her to come along.

"Dangerous?" Mary says. "I've been poisoned, stabbed, and nearly exsanguinated, and the fact that I have lived to use that word as a verb is proof that I can look out for myself!" 

But Kate's already got backup in the form of Julia Pennyworth, who's "literally trained for this," and so all of this is nothing personal. But it's clear Mary doesn't see it that way, and it doesn't seem likely she's going to listen. 

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Kate will reunite with an old flame as Sophie gets closer to a co-worker, while Alice continues developing her devious plans at Arkham and gets an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane, who needs her help. 

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

gespeichert in TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Promis
E! Online - Deine Quelle für Promis, Promi News, Klatsch und Tratsch, Gossip, Fashion Trends,
Fotos von Stars, TV Serien und aktuelle Kinofilme!
Datenschutz-Bestimmungen | Nutzungsbedingungen | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Wir und unsere Werbepartner setzen auf dieser Webseite Cookies ein, um unser Online-Angebot zu verbessern, Analysen durchzuführen, Werbung zu personalisieren, den Erfolg von Werbekampagnen zu messen und um Ihre Präferenzen zu speichern. Indem Sie die Website nutzen, akzeptieren Sie die Verwendung dieser Cookies. Weitere Informationen zu den verwendeten Cookies und zu deren Deaktivierung erhalten Sie in unserer Cookie-Policy.