Real Housewives Star Kara Keough's Father Dies Weeks After She Lost Her Newborn Son

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kara Keough shared some heartbreaking news over the weekend.

The reality TV personality took to social media to reveal that her father and Oakland Athletics legend, Matt Keough, had passed away. The news of her dad's death comes a few weeks after she tragically lost her newborn son during childbirth.

The former MLB star was 64 years old. At this time, his cause of death is unknown.

"Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends," Kara captioned her Instagram on Saturday. "You're on grandpa duty in heaven now."

In her Instagram post, the RHOC star shared a collage of throwback photos of her dad.

Some of the snapshots were from her wedding to NFL star, Kyle Bosworth. Other images showed her dad enjoying his grandpa duties with her four-year-old daughter, Decker Kate Bosworth.

Additionally, Shane Keough (Kara's older brother) also paid tribute to the late baseball legend.