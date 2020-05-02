Ariana Grande Reflects on "Tremendous" Career at Nickelodeon During Kids' Choice Awards

Sa., Mai. 2, 2020 17:56

The 2020 Kids' Choice Awards are in full effect. 

They Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards might look a little different this year but they're still packing a punch with appearances and performances from your favorite celebs including Ariana Grande

At the start of her acceptance speech during the Kids' Choice Awards: Celebrate Together livestream, the "God Is a Woman" singer shared, "I'm very appreciative. And Nickelodeon always will hold such a tremendous place in my heart, not only because of Victorius and Sam & Cat and the amazing years I spent working with them, but also just for Spongebob you know? So I've always, uh, I'm always very honored to be a part [of this]."

The 26-year-old artist continued, "I  wanna say thank you so much for all your love and for making me your Favorite Female Music Star. I really appreciate it. And I love you guys so much. Thank you so much. Mwah! Love you."

While the annual award show was scheduled to air on March 22, it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

In addition to the star-studded lineup tonight, the network will also be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization that helps millions of families and kids affected by childhood hunger. 

