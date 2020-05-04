See the Best Dressed Stars to Ever Grace the Met Gala

  • Von
    &

von Mike Vulpo | Übersetzt von  | Mo., Mai. 4, 2020 03:00

  • Share
  • Tweet

There are red carpets and then there are Met Gala red carpets. 

For so many pop culture fans, the first Monday of May signals one of the most glamorous, fashionable nights out in New York.

But because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art understandably announced back in March that the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely

While we will have to wait some time to see celebrities dissect the theme of About Time: Fashion and Duration, we couldn't help but still celebrate the annual event that brings athletes, politicians, musicians, actors and more public figures together. 

We decided to take a trip down memory lane and compile the many familiar faces who have shown their support for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And yes, we tried our best to pick the most fabulous, creative and down-right unforgettable looks from the past several decades. 

From Lady Gaga and Rihanna to Princess Diana and Joan Rivers, it's time to applaud the attendees who wowed us with their looks.

Foto

Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

As for who will impress us later this year? We can't wait to find out. Until then, let's celebrate the best dressed stars to ever grace the Met Gala in our gallery above

gespeichert in Met Gala , 2020 Met Gala , Fashion , Life/Style , Red Carpet , Style Collective , Style , Promis , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Deine Quelle für Promis, Promi News, Klatsch und Tratsch, Gossip, Fashion Trends,
Fotos von Stars, TV Serien und aktuelle Kinofilme!
Datenschutz-Bestimmungen | Nutzungsbedingungen | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Wir und unsere Werbepartner setzen auf dieser Webseite Cookies ein, um unser Online-Angebot zu verbessern, Analysen durchzuführen, Werbung zu personalisieren, den Erfolg von Werbekampagnen zu messen und um Ihre Präferenzen zu speichern. Indem Sie die Website nutzen, akzeptieren Sie die Verwendung dieser Cookies. Weitere Informationen zu den verwendeten Cookies und zu deren Deaktivierung erhalten Sie in unserer Cookie-Policy.