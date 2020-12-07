The Force Will Be With You Thanks To These 24 Star Wars Gift Ideas

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's beginning to look like a very Yoda holiday season!
With Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus+ underway, it's the perfect time to gift anything and everything Star Wars. From super-soft onesies and Yoda waffle makers to kid's bikes and light saber chopsticks, we've rounded up the perfect gifts for the franchise's biggest fans.
Our favorite? A special-edition Columbia jacket that will transform the littlest of Star Wars fans into Baby Yoda!
For the rest of our Star Wars gift picks, scroll below. And may the force be with you while holiday shopping!
MeUndies Death Star Disco Unisex Onesie
Do a little dance in this super-soft and comfy onesie, featuring Stormtroopers boogieing the night away under a disco ball. And if this print isn't your bag, they have lightsabers and Ewoks, too.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian -The Child Plush in Hover Pram
Because you deserve more cuteness than you can stand, this plush is the perfect gift for Mandalorian fans. Just lose yourself in those heart-melting eyes and know everything will be okay.
Star Wars Chewbacca Dog Harness for Small Dogs
Don't forget about your furry friends this holiday season! You can now turn your dog into Chewbacca- dreams do come true!
The Child Jacket - Toddler
This jacket is the definition of cuteness! Make sure your tot stays warm while showing off his love for Star Wars.
Star Wars Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Immersion Hand Blender
Every well-stocked kitchen should have an immersion blender, so why not get one that pays homage to Luke Skywalker? It'll blend, whip and stir pretty much everything you want to throw at it (or rather, immerse it in), with five speeds and a non-slip handle.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Bike by Huffy
We can already hear the shrills that will come from your kid when they wake up to this insanely cool bike on Christmas morning. Not to mention, they can ride with Baby Yoda in tow!
Baby Yoda Waffle Maker
Breakfast never looked so adorable! Treat yourself to some Yoda waffles to start your day off right with this easy-to-use waffle maker.
Star Wars Tatooine Spirit Jersey
Show your original trilogy spirit with this spirt jersey, recalling the salad days of Tatooine before The Empire burnt Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru's farm to the ground. We love how it perfectly captures that moment where Luke looked on to the setting suns and hoped for adventure.
The Mandalorian Silk Tie
Just because you're big business doesn't mean you can't show your love of The Mandalorian. Do it with this grey-on-grey silk tie featuring a Mandalorian mythosaur skull pattern, making for a chic way to show off your fandom when you're in a suit.
Star Wars Kylo Ren Deco Night Light
We admit that this might not be the world's most soothing night light, but it's damn cool, no? It comes with a decal that makes it look like Kylo Ren came smashing into your room, with red LED light glowing from his helmet. Plus, it's battery operated and comes with an on/off switch.
The Art of Star Wars Rebels Limited Edition by Dan Wallace
Don't miss out on this limited edition collection of never-before-seen artwork from Star Wars Rebels. The immersive book also comes with sound effects and illuminating lights to make the experience out of this world.
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Star Wars - Training Luke
Add a touch of Star Wars to your desk or shelves! This collectible is great for Star Wars fans who have a Funko Pop! collection or those who want to start one.
Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks
The force will be with you at mealtime! These fun chopsticks are a great addition to any gift or to add to stockings.
The Mandalorian Portrait Tee
We love Baby Yoda. You love Baby Yoda. Everyone loves Baby Yoda! (Just admit it, you know you do.) Prove your adoration with this lightweight cotton tee with a ribbed crew neck.
Star Wars Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults
Get in that cozy state of mind with this pullover sweatshirt featuring the iconic cast!
Star Wars R2-D2 Glass Top Cutting Board
Make your next wine and cheese night super fancy with this cutting board made of rubber wood and bamboo, and a tempered glass tray featuring everyone's favorite droid (sorry, BB-8!). Plus, there's a spot made specifically for the fork-tipped cheese knife to await the tastiest of bries.
Death Star Pop-Up Picnic Blanket and Bag
You have the cutting board, which would also work great for a picnic, so naturally you should get a picnic blanket to match! When you slide the blanket out of its case, it magically pops open to its intended Death Star shape thanks to a fiberglass frame—and it's easy to refold and slip back into its case when your picnic is done.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Deluxe Figure Play Set
Keep your little Star Wars fans entertained for days! This action figure set includes the Mandalorian, the Child, Cara Dune, Kuill, IG-11, Greef Carga, Moff Gideon, The Blacksmith and Incinerator Stormtrooper.
Princess Leia and Han Solo Cufflinks
This set of stud-button cufflinks pays homage to one of the most famous moments in Star Wars history. Honor this moment of mutual love and adoration from The Empire Strikes Back by sliding these in your dress shirt cuffs.
Pandora Moments Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet
This gorgeous sterling silver bracelet features a snake chain and the iconic Star Wars logo as a clasp. Even better, you can fill the bracelet with charms from Pandora's Star Wars collaboration.
Star Wars Lightsaber Double Dangle Charm
Inspired by the opening of each film, this Lightsaber double dangle charm sits atop a galaxy of stars, with two crossed light sabers reminding you of the battle between good and evil. And that galaxy shows through courtesy of sparkling blue enamel on the back panel, with an engraving reading, "May the Force be with you" on the back.
Rey Smartwatch by Garmin
This special edition Garmin smartwatch was inspired by Rey, right down to the leather band that was modeled after her look in The Rise of Skywalker. Among its bells and whistles? Themed watch faces, goal animations, fitness and wellness tracking tools, smart notifications that connect to your smartphone, music storage and more. Plus, the battery will last up to eight days when in smartwatch mode.
Star Wars Scream Saber
The Star Wars Scream Saber Lightsaber is ready to sound off! This out-of this-galaxy toy has three awesome audio options. Kids can record their own crazy combat noises, activate unexpected Star Wars sounds, and, of course, imagine battles with authentic Lightsaber sound FX.
Star Wars R2-D2 Mini Stir Popcorn Popper
No trilogy movie marathon would be complete without popcorn, so why not pop it in R2-D2? Plus, it pops using hot air and makes for super easy clean up—just wipe it down when you're done.
Originally published May. 4, 2020 5:00 AM. PT