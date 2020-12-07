Bobbie ThomasHoliday MoviesSelena QuintanillaKaty PerryDie NeuestenVideos
The Force Will Be With You Thanks To These 24 Star Wars Gift Ideas

Show your commitment to the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance—or the dark side—with these holiday gifts!

E-comm: Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide

It's beginning to look like a very Yoda holiday season!

With Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus+ underway, it's the perfect time to gift anything and everything Star Wars. From super-soft onesies and Yoda waffle makers to kid's bikes and light saber chopsticks, we've rounded up the perfect gifts for the franchise's biggest fans.

Our favorite? A special-edition Columbia jacket that will transform the littlest of Star Wars fans into Baby Yoda! 

For the rest of our Star Wars gift picks, scroll below. And may the force be with you while holiday shopping!

lesen
15 Adorable Holiday Gifts For Babies And Toddlers 2020

MeUndies Death Star Disco Unisex Onesie

Do a little dance in this super-soft and comfy onesie, featuring Stormtroopers boogieing the night away under a disco ball. And if this print isn't your bag, they have lightsabers and Ewoks, too.

$78
MeUndies

Star Wars: The Mandalorian -The Child Plush in Hover Pram

Because you deserve more cuteness than you can stand, this plush is the perfect gift for Mandalorian fans. Just lose yourself in those heart-melting eyes and know everything will be okay.

$30
shopDisney

Star Wars Chewbacca Dog Harness for Small Dogs

Don't forget about your furry friends this holiday season! You can now turn your dog into Chewbacca- dreams do come true!

$14
Amazon

The Child Jacket - Toddler

This jacket is the definition of cuteness! Make sure your tot stays warm while showing off his love for Star Wars.

$75
Columbia

Star Wars Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Immersion Hand Blender

Every well-stocked kitchen should have an immersion blender, so why not get one that pays homage to Luke Skywalker? It'll blend, whip and stir pretty much everything you want to throw at it (or rather, immerse it in), with five speeds and a non-slip handle. 

$35
$25
QVC

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Bike by Huffy

We can already hear the shrills that will come from your kid when they wake up to this insanely cool bike on Christmas morning. Not to mention, they can ride with Baby Yoda in tow!

$120
shopDisney

Baby Yoda Waffle Maker

Breakfast never looked so adorable! Treat yourself to some Yoda waffles to start your day off right with this easy-to-use waffle maker.

$45
Amazon

Star Wars Tatooine Spirit Jersey

Show your original trilogy spirit with this spirt jersey, recalling the salad days of Tatooine before The Empire burnt Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru's farm to the ground. We love how it perfectly captures that moment where Luke looked on to the setting suns and hoped for adventure.

$70
shopDisney

The Mandalorian Silk Tie

Just because you're big business doesn't mean you can't show your love of The Mandalorian. Do it with this grey-on-grey silk tie featuring a Mandalorian mythosaur skull pattern, making for a chic way to show off your fandom when you're in a suit.

$58
shopDisney

Star Wars Kylo Ren Deco Night Light

We admit that this might not be the world's most soothing night light, but it's damn cool, no? It comes with a decal that makes it look like Kylo Ren came smashing into your room, with red LED light glowing from his helmet. Plus, it's battery operated and comes with an on/off switch.

$43
Wayfair

The Art of Star Wars Rebels Limited Edition by Dan Wallace

Don't miss out on this limited edition collection of never-before-seen artwork from Star Wars Rebels. The immersive book also comes with sound effects and illuminating lights to make the experience out of this world.

$100
Amazon

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Star Wars - Training Luke

Add a touch of Star Wars to your desk or shelves! This collectible is great for Star Wars fans who have a Funko Pop! collection or those who want to start one.

$11
$10
Amazon

Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks

The force will be with you at mealtime! These fun chopsticks are a great addition to any gift or to add to stockings.

$11
Amazon

The Mandalorian Portrait Tee

We love Baby Yoda. You love Baby Yoda. Everyone loves Baby Yoda! (Just admit it, you know you do.) Prove your adoration with this lightweight cotton tee with a ribbed crew neck.

$34
Urban Outfitters

Star Wars Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Get in that cozy state of mind with this pullover sweatshirt featuring the iconic cast!

$70
shopDisney

Star Wars R2-D2 Glass Top Cutting Board

Make your next wine and cheese night super fancy with this cutting board made of rubber wood and bamboo, and a tempered glass tray featuring everyone's favorite droid (sorry, BB-8!). Plus, there's a spot made specifically for the fork-tipped cheese knife to await the tastiest of bries.

$70
QVC

Death Star Pop-Up Picnic Blanket and Bag

You have the cutting board, which would also work great for a picnic, so naturally you should get a picnic blanket to match! When you slide the blanket out of its case, it magically pops open to its intended Death Star shape thanks to a fiberglass frame—and it's easy to refold and slip back into its case when your picnic is done.

$55
shopDisney

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Deluxe Figure Play Set

Keep your little Star Wars fans entertained for days! This action figure set includes the Mandalorian, the Child, Cara Dune, Kuill, IG-11, Greef Carga, Moff Gideon, The Blacksmith and Incinerator Stormtrooper. 

$27
shopDisney

Princess Leia and Han Solo Cufflinks

This set of stud-button cufflinks pays homage to one of the most famous moments in Star Wars history. Honor this moment of mutual love and adoration from The Empire Strikes Back by sliding these in your dress shirt cuffs.

$66
shopDisney

Pandora Moments Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet

This gorgeous sterling silver bracelet features a snake chain and the iconic Star Wars logo as a clasp. Even better, you can fill the bracelet with charms from Pandora's Star Wars collaboration.

$90
Pandora

Star Wars Lightsaber Double Dangle Charm

Inspired by the opening of each film, this Lightsaber double dangle charm sits atop a galaxy of stars, with two crossed light sabers reminding you of the battle between good and evil. And that galaxy shows through courtesy of sparkling blue enamel on the back panel, with an engraving reading, "May the Force be with you" on the back.

$65
Pandora

Rey Smartwatch by Garmin

This special edition Garmin smartwatch was inspired by Rey, right down to the leather band that was modeled after her look in The Rise of Skywalker. Among its bells and whistles? Themed watch faces, goal animations, fitness and wellness tracking tools, smart notifications that connect to your smartphone, music storage and more. Plus, the battery will last up to eight days when in smartwatch mode.

$400
shopDisney

Star Wars Scream Saber

The Star Wars Scream Saber Lightsaber is ready to sound off! This out-of this-galaxy toy has three awesome audio options. Kids can record their own crazy combat noises, activate unexpected Star Wars sounds, and, of course, imagine battles with authentic Lightsaber sound FX.

$30
$22
Amazon

Star Wars R2-D2 Mini Stir Popcorn Popper

No trilogy movie marathon would be complete without popcorn, so why not pop it in R2-D2? Plus, it pops using hot air and makes for super easy clean up—just wipe it down when you're done.

$30
Amazon

