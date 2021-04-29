21 Teachers Gifts That Deserve an A for Thoughtfulness

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Becoming Teacher's Pet has never been so easy!
Teachers give the gift of education every single day so why not gift them something truly meaningful and useful. Although school may be in session at home, there's no better occasion than Teacher Appreciation Day next Tuesday to show gratitude to the extraordinary educators in your life.
Ditch the cliché apple gifts this year and gift your teacher something they can use both in quarantine and when schools open again.
Teacher Appreciation Day isn't just for academic teachers either! Take this opportunity to show appreciation for your fitness instructors or any educator in your life who helps you become the best version of yourself. Scroll below for more A+ gifts!
Fish Keyboard Wrist Rest
Chances are your teacher spends a lot of time at their computer answering emails, planning lessons and taking care of administrative tasks, which means their wrists probably ache after a long day. This adorable fish wrist rest takes the pressure off their wrists, so they can type pain-free!
Smart WiFi Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy
Help your favorite educator make their classroom or home a sanctuary with this essential oil diffuser! With a sleek design, LED lights and Alexa and Google Home compatibility, this thoughtful gift can help them find a little zen in the midst of a long day teaching fractions.
Quadow Monitor Message Board
This acrylic message board easily adheres to your computer monitor and provides a phone holder, too! Now your teacher can keep track of important notices, meetings and messages.
MOFT Z Invisible Thin Sit-Stand Desk
Just because the school bell rings doesn't mean work is over. Many teachers are working from home late into the night as they grade papers, prepare for assignments and answer emails, which means their back could probably use a break from sitting at their desk. Moft Z's Sit-Stand Desk offers four adjustable settings and a tri-angle bottom support to help teachers change up their work station.
BlendJet Wireless Rechargeable Portable 12-oz Blender w/ USB
Teachers are busier than ever! Help keep them nourished and hydrated with this portable blender that helps blend their favorite smoothies, shake or maybe even a frozen drink after a long week of work.
Tins With Pop Teach Inspire Love
Choose the perfect message for your favorite teacher and it will be included on The Popcorn Factory's iconic, 1.75 gal tin filled with 28 cups of everyone's favorite butter, cheese and caramel popcorn.
Erin Condren Teacher Lesson Planner
It's never too early to think about the next school year. Help keep your teacher organized with this beautifully crafted, coiled Teacher Lesson Planner designed to help you get educators organize their curriculum in fashion.
Angry Orchard® Teacher Appreciation Week Drinkable Card
We all know a teacher who could use a little hard cider after a long and challenging school year! Express your gratitude with this greeting card that includes a 12oz bottle of delicious Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider.
Fleabg East-West Pocket Tote
Every teacher needs a good tote bag for all their laptop, papers and other supplies. We love how this cotton canvas tote was made by hand in small batches under ethical conditions.
Evolvetogether Back to Basics Set - 14 Face Masks
Chances are you've seen your favorite celebs wearing Evolvetogether's disposable medical masks during the pandemic. Not only are these Certified Medical Grade Type IIR masks made with 3-layers of superior filtration, they are super breathable, which makes them great for school days. We give these masks an A+ in our grade book.
Bamboo Bangle Bracelet Key Ring
If you find a teacher, chances are they are trying to keep track of classroom, car and house keys. Help them out with this bracelet that also doubles as a key ring.
SOUND Sparkling Organic Tea - All Flavor Sampler Pack
There's nothing better than cracking open a delicious, refreshing tea in the afternoon! And we think all teachers would love and appreciate Sound's sparkling organic tea when trying to get through the last half of the school day. We love the taste and how some of the teas include caffeine!
Custom Classroom Labels
Whether you're favorite teacher is working from home or in the classroom, these custom labels will help make school just a little more organized.
MedZone Face Balm for Masks
This school year, chances are your teacher is wearing a mask for close to eight hours at a time. This all-natural solution is made to help prevent skin irritation while wearing a protective mask.
Prive Revaux The Maestro Blue Light Reading Glasses
A cute pair of blue light reading glasses are essential for any teacher especially after hours of grading papers and prepping lessons! The blue light lenses will help protect against harmful rays that our screens emit.
Savor Beauty Soft Lips Set
After talking for hours on end, teacher's lips could use some relief and care which makes this lip duo a gift all teachers will appreciate. Use the Manuka honey lip scrub first then follow up with the lip balm for a minty and smooth pout!
Unicorn Flower Bouquet
Flowers are one of the most thoughtful gifts to receive and why not make your favorite teacher's home/classroom a little bit brighter! Urban Stems has a variety of floral arrangements so you can pick one that best suits the teacher in your life.
Peter Thomas Roth Masking Minis Gift Set
Teachers deserve to feel pampered once they get home from a long day of educating! This affordable gift set offers five mini facial masks to hydrate, exfoliate, purify and soothe any complexion.
Pencil & Paper Co. Glass Bottle Hand Lotion
Another essential for teachers: hand cream! This luxurious and nourishing blend ingredients and scents was made for the teacher who isn't afraid to get their hands dirty for the sake of education.
Personalized Teacher Appreciation Notebook
You can't go wrong with personalized gifts! You can personalize this notebook for the teacher in your life with their name and school. Whether it's daily notes and lesson plans, we are sure this notebook will be filled in no time.
Deep Hydration Aloe Gel Mist
Aloisia Beauty's aloe gel mist instantly delivers hydrating, anti-aging, soothing and makeup-setting benefits in a light and gentle spray. Trust us, your teacher will thank you.
-Originally published May 5, 2020 at 4:00 a.m. PST