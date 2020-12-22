These Subscription Boxes Make Perfect Last-Minute Gifts

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Want to give the holiday gift that keeps on giving? Then subscription boxes are your best bet. You already know the drill: pay a regular fee (sometimes monthly, sometimes less depending on the subscription), and get a box full of goodies on a semi-regular basis. And there's something for everyone: the fashionista, the health and wellness fanatic, that one friend who is obsessed with her dog (can you blame her?), junior sommeliers in the making.
To set you off on the right foot, we've picked out 15 of our favorites. Find the one—or ones—you love most, and sign them up today!
Birchbox
Fill out a profile and get a curated box of beauty treats from top-name brands in hair, makeup and skin care, like Oribe, Benefit, Supergoop!, Jouer and more.
Winc
Get four bottles of wine—starting at $12.99 per bottle—matched to your particular palate and delivered direct to you once a month. And you can skip or cancel whenever you want.
Dollar Shave Club
Grab a starter kit with razor cartridges, Prep Scrub, Shave Butter, Post Shave Dew and an executive handle for just $5, with subsequent deliveries for $39.95 or less, depending on what you subtract from the box before it ships a few times a year.
Billie
Created to offer cost-effective and stylish shaving kits that beat the Pink Tax, Billie also has a bunch of fab add-ons like lotion, shaving cream and more. Grab a six-month subscription for only $27, and you'll get a starter kit with your choice of handle color, a magnetic holder and two five-blade cartridges, plus you'll get another four replacement cartridges every two months.
Trunk Club
Let them shop with an expert Nordstrom stylist to figure out their style and budget, then pay $25 per month for a trunk of hand-selected goodies (that you can edit as you wish before it ships). They can send back what they don't want, and the $25 subscription goes toward what they decide to keep.
Rent the Runway
Sign up for a trial "update" subscription for $69 for the first month, and they can rent four items at a time, plus swap them once a month. Once the trial month is over, it costs $89 per month—but you can choose from over 10,000 styles from 400 designers with a monthly retail value up to $1,400.
FabFitFun
Start each season off with a box full of eight to 10 full-size, premium products chosen just for you, valued at over $200. With items for beauty, fitness, wellness and home—and brands like Amika, Anthropologie, Kate Spade and more—you can't go wrong.
Bark Box
Because your dog deserves a subscription box too! Get your pooch a customized box of themed toys and treats, with themes like "Thanksstuffing" and "Chewrassic Park." At only $29 per month, how can you resist?
KiwiCo
Subscription boxes aren't just for adults and their pets. With this service, you can subscribe for a monthly kid-friendly crate of STEM, STEAM and science kits across a wide range of ages and interests. Not only can you pause or cancel at any time, but you can also get three months for $39.99 per month.
The Spring Membership
Okay, so it's not a subscription box per se, but hear us out, because this one's a good one. With a membership to The Spring monthly giving program, you're giving a gift that gives back. With this subscription, you can transform the futures of families around the world by bringing clean water to people in need, and 100% of your membership fees go to making that happen. Plus, you'll get updates on the impact of donations through exclusive pictures, video and email updates! One month costs $30 and brings clean water to one person, three months is $90 and brings clean water to three people, and six months is $180 and brings clean water to six.
LookFantastic Beauty Box
Beauty lovers need this box whose price varies depending on how many months you subscribe for. It comes with six beauty goodies a month worth over $74, and each box has a theme.
Yum Box
If they love travel and snacking, there's no better gift for them than this box. It comes with snacks from a different country each month, plus a booklet with trivia, recipes and more.
The Quarterly Wine Club
Enjoy nine of this season's best wines by the glass with this quarterly subscription. You'll save up to 25%, plus it comes with credits for a full-size bottle.
Curateur
Fashionistas need this seasonal five-piece, curated box by Rachel Zoe. It has a retail value of more than $500.
BootayBag
Score new undies each month to keep things fresh with a BootayBag subscription. You can add in cute bras too.
