Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos
Update

These Subscription Boxes Make Perfect Last-Minute Gifts

With boxes for kids, pets, wellness and fashion, there's a little something for everyone.

von Carly Milne, Carolin Lehmann Dez 22, 2020 12:00Tags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Daily DealsShop FashionShop Wellness
E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Last Minute Holiday Gifts That Won't Look Last Minute, Subscription BoxesE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Want to give the holiday gift that keeps on giving? Then subscription boxes are your best bet. You already know the drill: pay a regular fee (sometimes monthly, sometimes less depending on the subscription), and get a box full of goodies on a semi-regular basis. And there's something for everyone: the fashionista, the health and wellness fanatic, that one friend who is obsessed with her dog (can you blame her?), junior sommeliers in the making.

To set you off on the right foot, we've picked out 15 of our favorites. Find the one—or ones—you love most, and sign them up today!

lesen
Lauren Conrad Shares Her Holiday Gift Picks From Amazon Handmade

Birchbox

Fill out a profile and get a curated box of beauty treats from top-name brands in hair, makeup and skin care, like Oribe, Benefit, Supergoop!, Jouer and more.

$15
Birchbox

Winc

Get four bottles of wine—starting at $12.99 per bottle—matched to your particular palate and delivered direct to you once a month. And you can skip or cancel whenever you want.

$52
Winc

Top Stories

1

How Wilmer Valderrama Ended Up Settled Down and Happier Than Ever

2

Kelly Clarkson Was "So High" From Dentist She Forgot an Entire Night

3

Watch Zooey Deschanel Get Abducted By Aliens in New Katy Perry Video

Dollar Shave Club

Grab a starter kit with razor cartridges, Prep Scrub, Shave Butter, Post Shave Dew and an executive handle for just $5, with subsequent deliveries for $39.95 or less, depending on what you subtract from the box before it ships a few times a year.

$40
$5
Dollar Shave Club

Billie

Created to offer cost-effective and stylish shaving kits that beat the Pink Tax, Billie also has a bunch of fab add-ons like lotion, shaving cream and more. Grab a six-month subscription for only $27, and you'll get a starter kit with your choice of handle color, a magnetic holder and two five-blade cartridges, plus you'll get another four replacement cartridges every two months.

$27
Billie

Trunk Club

Let them shop with an expert Nordstrom stylist to figure out their style and budget, then pay $25 per month for a trunk of hand-selected goodies (that you can edit as you wish before it ships). They can send back what they don't want, and the $25 subscription goes toward what they decide to keep.

$25
Trunk Club

Rent the Runway

Sign up for a trial "update" subscription for $69 for the first month, and they can rent four items at a time, plus swap them once a month. Once the trial month is over, it costs $89 per month—but you can choose from over 10,000 styles from 400 designers with a monthly retail value up to $1,400.

$89
$69
Rent the Runway

FabFitFun

Start each season off with a box full of eight to 10 full-size, premium products chosen just for you, valued at over $200. With items for beauty, fitness, wellness and home—and brands like Amika, Anthropologie, Kate Spade and more—you can't go wrong.

$50
FabFitFun

Bark Box

Because your dog deserves a subscription box too! Get your pooch a customized box of themed toys and treats, with themes like "Thanksstuffing" and "Chewrassic Park." At only $29 per month, how can you resist?

$29
Bark Box

KiwiCo

Subscription boxes aren't just for adults and their pets. With this service, you can subscribe for a monthly kid-friendly crate of STEM, STEAM and science kits across a wide range of ages and interests. Not only can you pause or cancel at any time, but you can also get three months for $39.99 per month.

$20/month
KiwiCo

The Spring Membership

Okay, so it's not a subscription box per se, but hear us out, because this one's a good one. With a membership to The Spring monthly giving program, you're giving a gift that gives back. With this subscription, you can transform the futures of families around the world by bringing clean water to people in need, and 100% of your membership fees go to making that happen. Plus, you'll get updates on the impact of donations through exclusive pictures, video and email updates! One month costs $30 and brings clean water to one person, three months is $90 and brings clean water to three people, and six months is $180 and brings clean water to six.

$30
The Spring

LookFantastic Beauty Box

Beauty lovers need this box whose price varies depending on how many months you subscribe for. It comes with six beauty goodies a month worth over $74, and each box has a theme. 

$16
LookFantastic

Yum Box

If they love travel and snacking, there's no better gift for them than this box. It comes with snacks from a different country each month, plus a booklet with trivia, recipes and more. 

$14
Universal Yums

The Quarterly Wine Club

Enjoy nine of this season's best wines by the glass with this quarterly subscription. You'll save up to 25%, plus it comes with credits for a full-size bottle. 

$79
Vinebox

Curateur

Fashionistas need this seasonal five-piece, curated box by Rachel Zoe. It has a retail value of more than $500. 

$100
Rachel Zoe

BootayBag

Score new undies each month to keep things fresh with a BootayBag subscription. You can add in cute bras too. 

$10
BootayBag

Up next, The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's holiday gift guide turns any house into a home. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

—Originally published Dec. 6, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. PT

Top Stories

1

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Spotted House-Hunting

2

Kelly Clarkson Was "So High" From Dentist She Forgot an Entire Night

3
EXKLUSIV

Watch Buddy Valastro Return Home After “Nightmare” Bowling Accident

4

Watch Zooey Deschanel Get Abducted By Aliens in New Katy Perry Video

5

Diddy Surprises His Mom With $1 Million & a Bentley For Her Birthday