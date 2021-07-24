Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

7 Saucy Gifts for the Tequila Lover in Your Life

Celebrate National Tequila Day with these finds from Uncommon Goods, Amazon and more.

von Taylor Stephan Jul 24, 2021 17:00Tags
Life/StyleShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop Home
E-Comm: National Margarita Day, Audrina Patridge, Antoni Porowski, Ali Larter Getty Images/Shutterstock; E! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor.

It's a story you know all too well, but that doesn't mean you've sworn the good stuff off completely. Quite the opposite, in fact. If you're someone who loves tequila, you really love tequila. And if you're not one of those people, chances are you know one of those people. What can we say: Tequila people are a breed of their own. A fun and rowdy, yet-sophisticated breed, and today we celebrate those people.

How you ask? By gifting them with some tequila-inspired gear, of course, and just in time for National Tequila Day!

lesen
Trending Amazon Gadgets You Need, According to Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval

Margarita Diagram Glassware Set of Two

In case you forget the recipe, these cocktail glasses have you covered.

$25
Uncommon Goods

Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails With a Literary Twist by Tim Federle

This Amazon bestseller features 65 delicious drink recipes paired with wry commentary on history's most beloved novels.

$7
Amazon

Top Stories

1

Machine Gun Kelly Slams "Trash" Movie He and Megan Fox Co-Star In

2

Britney Spears Poses Topless in Daisy Dukes Amid Conservatorship Fight

3

Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of 3 Fans Who Died After His Concert

Cantinero Six-Shot Glass Serving Set

This beautiful acacia wood tray has carved indents for six shot glasses, a ceramic condiment dish and salt shaker. You're all set!

$34
Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

If you're going to invest in a blender for margaritas, make it a Vitamix.

$350
Bed Bath & Beyond
$350
Amazon

Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses Set of Four

Crafted from Himalayan salt, these festive glasses give your shot of tequila a delicious, salty finish.

$28
Uncommon Goods

Fred Good Measure Tequila Cocktail Recipe Glass

This glass features seven delectable cocktail recipes that feature your favorite spirit.

$15
Amazon

Margarita Carry-On Cocktail Kit

For future travels: Order a mini bottle of tequila and mix up a pair of margaritas right at your seat. This kit includes margarita mix, sea salt, a stainless steel bar spoon, a stainless steel jigger and a linen coaster.

$24
Amazon

Now that your drinks are set, check out everything you need for a backyard movie night!

—Originally published July 24, 2019 at 4 a.m. PT

Top Stories

1

Machine Gun Kelly Slams "Trash" Movie He and Megan Fox Co-Star In

2

Britney Spears Poses Topless in Daisy Dukes Amid Conservatorship Fight

3

Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of 3 Fans Who Died After His Concert

4

Kanye West Sings About "Losing My Family" in Impassioned New Song

5

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini