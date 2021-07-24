7 Saucy Gifts for the Tequila Lover in Your Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor.
It's a story you know all too well, but that doesn't mean you've sworn the good stuff off completely. Quite the opposite, in fact. If you're someone who loves tequila, you really love tequila. And if you're not one of those people, chances are you know one of those people. What can we say: Tequila people are a breed of their own. A fun and rowdy, yet-sophisticated breed, and today we celebrate those people.
How you ask? By gifting them with some tequila-inspired gear, of course, and just in time for National Tequila Day!
Margarita Diagram Glassware Set of Two
In case you forget the recipe, these cocktail glasses have you covered.
Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails With a Literary Twist by Tim Federle
This Amazon bestseller features 65 delicious drink recipes paired with wry commentary on history's most beloved novels.
Cantinero Six-Shot Glass Serving Set
This beautiful acacia wood tray has carved indents for six shot glasses, a ceramic condiment dish and salt shaker. You're all set!
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
If you're going to invest in a blender for margaritas, make it a Vitamix.
Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses Set of Four
Crafted from Himalayan salt, these festive glasses give your shot of tequila a delicious, salty finish.
Fred Good Measure Tequila Cocktail Recipe Glass
This glass features seven delectable cocktail recipes that feature your favorite spirit.
Margarita Carry-On Cocktail Kit
For future travels: Order a mini bottle of tequila and mix up a pair of margaritas right at your seat. This kit includes margarita mix, sea salt, a stainless steel bar spoon, a stainless steel jigger and a linen coaster.
July 24, 2019