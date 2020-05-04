The Force Is Strong With This Adorable and Tiny Star Wars Superfan

Kylo Ren has met his match in an adorable, pint-sized Star Wars fan.

In honor of Star Wars Day, we're looking back at one of our favorite moment that proves the force is stronger than ever. Earlier this year, 4-year-old Indie Galvan from Rosemead, California dressed up as Dark Rey, complete with a black robe and three-bun hairstyle, and headed down to Disneyland with her family. There, she hung out in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area of the park with a cast member dressed as Kylo, the black hooded and masked leader of the First Order and her favorite character, who Adam Driver plays in the latest and third trilogy.

The visit took place amid the release of the final film, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. "Spent the day in Batuu," read a caption on a video of the two, posted by her mother.