The Force Is Strong With This Adorable and Tiny Star Wars Superfan

Kylo Ren has met his match in an adorable, pint-sized Star Wars fan.
In honor of Star Wars Day, we're looking back at one of our favorite moment that proves the force is stronger than ever. Earlier this year, 4-year-old Indie Galvan from Rosemead, California dressed up as Dark Rey, complete with a black robe and three-bun hairstyle, and headed down to Disneyland with her family. There, she hung out in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area of the park with a cast member dressed as Kylo, the black hooded and masked leader of the First Order and her favorite character, who Adam Driver plays in the latest and third trilogy.
The visit took place amid the release of the final film, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. "Spent the day in Batuu," read a caption on a video of the two, posted by her mother.
In the clip, Indie rushed over to give Kylo a hug once she caught sight of him. "That went poorly," the cast member joked, using a voice modulator to sound like the character. "You do not yet know The Force."
Throughout the exciting day, Indie posed for several photos with Kylo, a pair of Stormtroopers and Chewbacca, living out a lifelong fantasy.
"Indie has been a fangirl since she was a baby," mom Emily Galvan told Good Morning America. "She didn't have a choice, we both [mom and dad] love Star Wars."
"She loved [Darth] Vader when she was a baby she'd call him Papa Vader, always telling him she loved him," Emily continued. "Then the Force Awakens came out and Kylo Ren became her favorite."
After all, it's a franchise that all generations can love. "We think Star Wars means a lot to people of all ages," Indie's mom added. "And to see a little girl dressed up like Kylo Ren and excited to see him just makes you smile."
