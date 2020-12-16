Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

14 Holiday Gifts for Your Coworkers or Boss

From coffee mugs and planners to candles and festive beverages, we've got you!

von Jake Thompson, Emily Spain Dez 16, 2020 23:30
E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Co-WorkersE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Struggling to put together the perfect holiday gift for your coworker or boss? The kind that screams unique meets useful. A gift that ups your cool-factor in the office while staying within your means? Never fear, shoppers! We've got your back.

From caffeine gift sets and face masks to planners and festive treats, we've handpicked thoughtful, special and creative items that will impress your desk mates and the most important of them all: your boss! 

Here are 14 of our favorites below. 

My Favorite Coworker Gave me this Book Lined Notebook

This simple, yet thoughtful lined notebook is perfect to give to your, well, favorite coworker. 

$7
Amazon

Espresso Lovers Set

Designed to fit Nespresso machines, these bold espresso blends will put a pep in anyone's step. We recommend this for the co-worker who never gets enough sleep or the one who shows up late with a coffee in hand.

$50
Peet's Coffee

BlendJet Wireless Rechargeable Portable 12-oz Blender w/ USB

Blend your favorite smoothies and juices wherever your day takes you! This chic, rechargeable blender is tiny but mighty and comes in thirteen colors. It makes the perfect gift for anyone who likes to stay healthy during the workday.

$40
QVC

bkr Water Bottle With Spiked Silicone Sleeve

Stay hydrated with this futuristic glass water bottle with a spiky silicone cover. Available in a variety of fun colors.

$42
Amazon

No Frills 2021 Planner

You're probably already making plans for the new year which means you need a planner. This one means business and will help you stay on track and remind you of important dates.

$29
Papier

Savage & Cooke Bad Sweater Spiced Whiskey

Whether in a cocktail or over ice, enjoy this 4-year old bourbon spiked with cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, cacao nibs, and vanilla bean. Now Zoom happy hours will be even merrier!

$32
Drizly

I Am The Boss Mug

This funny mug is a fitting gift for any boss in your life, whether that's your work boss, parents or bossy friends. 

$16
Amazon

Kora Organics Instant Facial

Beauty and skincare products are always a great way to impress your boss! Give them something to help them unwind and pamper themselves.

$34
Kora Organics

I Miss High Fives Mini Candle

Show your co-workers how much you miss giving them high-fives after a job well done. This candle smells heavenly, too!

$16
Nordstrom

Fifth & Ninth Draper 49mm Blue Light Filtering Glasses

Everyone in your office needs a pair of blue light filtering glasses. Not only will they help you avoid strained eyes from staring at a screen all day, these glasses are super cute!

$35
Nordstrom

Choose-Your-Own 4 Killer Brownies from Killer Brownie

Since most businesses are operating remotely, send your boss and co-workers something yummy to lift their spirits. Who wouldn't want to find a pack of gourmet brownies on their doorstep!

$42
Goldbelly

Loops Variety Mask Set

Give this mask bundle to your co-worker who works overtime and needs some self-care. These hydrogel masks will help you cleanse, brighten, moisturize, and enhance your glow with every use. 

$30
Anthropologie

Charging Stand Dock Station for Smart Devices

Charge your devices with ease and simplicity using this wireless charger with a timeless, attractive design. No more having to decide which device gets charged when you can charge them all at once.

$25
Amazon

Sea Salted Almonds + Milk Chocolate

This Icelandic bean to bar chocolate is a favorite of Zac Efron's. Plus, it's great to keep on hand at work for when you need a sweet pick me up!

$10
Amazon

And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out our full 2020 Holiday Gift Guide!

