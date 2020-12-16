14 Holiday Gifts for Your Coworkers or Boss

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Struggling to put together the perfect holiday gift for your coworker or boss? The kind that screams unique meets useful. A gift that ups your cool-factor in the office while staying within your means? Never fear, shoppers! We've got your back.
From caffeine gift sets and face masks to planners and festive treats, we've handpicked thoughtful, special and creative items that will impress your desk mates and the most important of them all: your boss!
Here are 14 of our favorites below.
My Favorite Coworker Gave me this Book Lined Notebook
This simple, yet thoughtful lined notebook is perfect to give to your, well, favorite coworker.
Espresso Lovers Set
Designed to fit Nespresso machines, these bold espresso blends will put a pep in anyone's step. We recommend this for the co-worker who never gets enough sleep or the one who shows up late with a coffee in hand.
BlendJet Wireless Rechargeable Portable 12-oz Blender w/ USB
Blend your favorite smoothies and juices wherever your day takes you! This chic, rechargeable blender is tiny but mighty and comes in thirteen colors. It makes the perfect gift for anyone who likes to stay healthy during the workday.
bkr Water Bottle With Spiked Silicone Sleeve
Stay hydrated with this futuristic glass water bottle with a spiky silicone cover. Available in a variety of fun colors.
No Frills 2021 Planner
You're probably already making plans for the new year which means you need a planner. This one means business and will help you stay on track and remind you of important dates.
Savage & Cooke Bad Sweater Spiced Whiskey
Whether in a cocktail or over ice, enjoy this 4-year old bourbon spiked with cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, cacao nibs, and vanilla bean. Now Zoom happy hours will be even merrier!
I Am The Boss Mug
This funny mug is a fitting gift for any boss in your life, whether that's your work boss, parents or bossy friends.
Kora Organics Instant Facial
Beauty and skincare products are always a great way to impress your boss! Give them something to help them unwind and pamper themselves.
I Miss High Fives Mini Candle
Show your co-workers how much you miss giving them high-fives after a job well done. This candle smells heavenly, too!
Fifth & Ninth Draper 49mm Blue Light Filtering Glasses
Everyone in your office needs a pair of blue light filtering glasses. Not only will they help you avoid strained eyes from staring at a screen all day, these glasses are super cute!
Choose-Your-Own 4 Killer Brownies from Killer Brownie
Since most businesses are operating remotely, send your boss and co-workers something yummy to lift their spirits. Who wouldn't want to find a pack of gourmet brownies on their doorstep!
Loops Variety Mask Set
Give this mask bundle to your co-worker who works overtime and needs some self-care. These hydrogel masks will help you cleanse, brighten, moisturize, and enhance your glow with every use.
Charging Stand Dock Station for Smart Devices
Charge your devices with ease and simplicity using this wireless charger with a timeless, attractive design. No more having to decide which device gets charged when you can charge them all at once.
Sea Salted Almonds + Milk Chocolate
This Icelandic bean to bar chocolate is a favorite of Zac Efron's. Plus, it's great to keep on hand at work for when you need a sweet pick me up!
