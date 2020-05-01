13 Iconic Met Gala Moments All Thanks to These Celebrity Couples

For better or for worse, the first Monday in May will be considerably less star-studded this year.

With the 2020 Met Gala postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, pop culture buffs and fashion fanatics alike are mourning its cancellation.

Not only just known for its exclusivity these days, the Met Gala has also become a major milestone in the relationship timelines of some of Hollywood's A-list.

In fact, the annual fundraiser has even helped played matchmaker for stars like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston. And for celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik and many more, the Met Gala is where they've made things official—red carpet official, that is.