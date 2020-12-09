These $15 Men's Sweatpants Have 13,098 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing better than a pair of sweatpants for lounging around in at home. And for those purposes, you'll want a high-quality pair that's affordable enough to buy in every hue. Luckily, that's what reviewers have found in the Champion men's jersey sweatpants from Amazon below, that start at just $15 depending on what color you pick.
Find out just why these lightweight sweatpants are so beloved, and then shop them below.
Champion Men's Closed Bottom Light Weight Jersey Sweatpant
These classic cotton sweatpants are available in five colors. They have a relaxed elastic bottom band that reviewers love.
What are reviewers saying? Check it out:
"The jersey weight fabric is just right and not too hot like heavier sweats. I have them in multiple colors. The elastic cuffs eliminate the need to worry about hem length. Side pockets are generous enough for a wallet, keys and phone and the style is presentable enough for a trip to the grocery store without looking like a bum. The fit is generous and comfortable. After numerous washes I have not seen any issues with durability or stitching coming loose."
"I found the fit and quality to be consistent across all the colors so I will be ordering the maroon to complete the set."
"Nothing is too tight: not the waist band or the ankle bands. I also love the weight of the material. Not too heavy and not too light. The fabric is not too stiff nor too flimsy. I bought more and will buy more. Highly recommended."
