7 Lululemon Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

From TikTok-approved tanks to colorful leggings and shorts, Lululemon has something for everyone.

von Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann Jun 29, 2021 21:10Tags
E-Comm: Lululemon Finds We're Obsessed With This WeekE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're Lululemon fans any day of the week, but the activewear brand has a really great selection of apparel right now that you won't want to miss.

From TikTok-approved tanks to tennis skirts and post-workout fits, we're digging the seven clothing items below. If you're interested, be sure to shop them now, because you know Lulu stuff always sells out quick!

Why Workout Dresses & Tennis Skirts Are This Summer's Top Trend

Align™ Tank Top

TikTok is obsessed with Lululemon's new electric pink colorway, and so are we! Not to mention, the Align Tank is super comfortable and will accentuate your curves.

$58-$68
Lululemon

Evergreen Short

You'll get so much use out of these shorts, especially with warm summer days in sight. They're designed for running and have a longer length, so you'll feel secure during your workout.

$68
Lululemon

Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support

We love Lululemon's sports bras because they offer the perfect amount of support without sacrificing style. This one has a buttery soft feel, too.

$48
Lululemon

Court Rival High Rise Skirt Tall- Online Only

The tennis skirt trend is taking over, which makes this skirt a must! Besides the fun summery print, you'll also appreciate the dual-entry pocket in the liner that holds a tennis ball and cell phone.

$78
Lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight

How cute are these leggings? The color and subtle print is everything!

$98
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0

Available in sizes 0-20, this top will become a staple in your wardrobes. Between the breathable fabric and wide variety of colors, you cannot go wrong with this style.

$58
Lululemon

LA Tight-To-Body Ruched Dress

We love this body-hugging dress! You can dress it up or down depending on your schedule.

$98
Lululemon

-Originally published on Wed., Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:37 a.m. PST.

