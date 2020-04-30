Jojo Siwa Shuts Down Haters Who Say She Acts Too "Childish" for Her Age

Don't judge a book by its cover!

At first glance, Jojo Siwa may look "childish" but the 16-year-old is more than just the sparkly bows and colorful outfits she wears. That being said, the YouTube star isn't always dressed up in bright and dramatic ensembles, more often than not she's styled like any other teen her age.

She's started to show her TikTok followers her more casual ensembles, in which she ditches the outrageous bows and lets her blonde locks flow. But her change in appearance doesn't mean she's any different from the person her fans love and know. "Recently I've shown myself looking different... not the classic rainbow sparkles and side ponytail with a JoJo bow... I've been hated on for years for dressing 'young' and acting 'childish','" she writes in a new TikTok video."People think this is me 'changing.'"

However, JoJo assures this is not the case. She announces, "LOL Nope! I love who I am! This is just me at night or in the morning!"