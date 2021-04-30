A Real-Life Wonder Woman: 35 Fascinating Facts About Gal Gadot

Weitere : Gal Gadot Eats Taco Bell for the First Time

Gal Gadot is nothing if not grateful.

After celebrating her 35th birthday at the onset of a global pandemic this time last year, the superstar heads into celebrations for her 36th on April 30 with a bit more to look forward to. Her highly-anticipated film Wonder Woman 1984 finally arrived at the tail end of 2020, becoming the most-streamed film of the year in the process, and this coming fall, she's joining forces with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds for Red Notice, rumored to be Netflix's most expensive film in history.

And that's not to mention her continued good health, as well as that of her growing family, amid a truly turbulent year.

"I am lucky," Gadot told Vanity Fair in October. "I say thank you every morning. In the Jewish culture there's a prayer that you're supposed to say every time you wake up in the morning to thank God for, you know, keeping you alive and dadadada.