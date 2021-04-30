A Real-Life Wonder Woman: 35 Fascinating Facts About Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is nothing if not grateful.
After celebrating her 35th birthday at the onset of a global pandemic this time last year, the superstar heads into celebrations for her 36th on April 30 with a bit more to look forward to. Her highly-anticipated film Wonder Woman 1984 finally arrived at the tail end of 2020, becoming the most-streamed film of the year in the process, and this coming fall, she's joining forces with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds for Red Notice, rumored to be Netflix's most expensive film in history.
And that's not to mention her continued good health, as well as that of her growing family, amid a truly turbulent year.
"I am lucky," Gadot told Vanity Fair in October. "I say thank you every morning. In the Jewish culture there's a prayer that you're supposed to say every time you wake up in the morning to thank God for, you know, keeping you alive and dadadada.
"You say 'modeh ani,' which means 'I give thanks,' " she explained. "So every morning I wake up and step out of bed and I say, 'Thank you for everything, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.' Nothing is to be taken for granted."
In honor of Gadot's big day, take a look at 35 of the most fascinating facts from a wonderful life well-lived.
