Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

11 Anthropologie Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

From glamorous caftans to everyday blouses and woven platform heels, we just can't do without these items.

von Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann Jul 08, 2021 19:55Tags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop Fashion
E-Comm: Things from Anthropologie We're Obsessed With

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When Anthropologie new arrivals hit, we can't help but take a peek. From summer-approved rompers and dresses to shoes and blouses, we found 11 items that we just can't do without this week. 

Shop them below and don't forget to thank us later once they've changed your life!

lesen
Why Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez & Gigi Hadid Love Lezat's Affordable & Super Cute Apparel

Maeve High-Rise Relaxed Shorts

Low-rise jeans may be coming back, but high-rise shorts are also in right now! This retro style is so perfect for picnics, BBQs and other summer festivities.

$88
Anthropologie

Double Strand Pearl Necklace

We're obsessed with this double strand pearl necklace. They'll make any outfit chicer.

$58
Anthropologie

Top Stories

1

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie

2

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Cast Revealed

3

Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in Sweet PDA Photo

Checked Short Overalls

Short overalls are a must for summer! We love the pink checker print on this pair of overalls.

$170
Anthropologie

Sanctuary Tie-Dye Tee

We love Sanctuary's comfy tees for an easy breezy look on warmer days. The pink tie-dye print is so fun!

$54
Anthropologie

Cow-Printed Denim Trucker Jacket

What can we say, cow print is having a moment! Add some fun to an otherwise plain outfit with this trucker jacket.

$98
Anthropologie

Matisse Ocean Avenue Heeled Sandals

These woven platform heels will be your new summer staple. They go with almost any outfit thanks to their simple design. 

$55
Anthropologie

Striped Knit Maxi Skirt

Doesn't this skirt make you want to buy a ticket to the French Riviera? Because same. If you can't swing a European vacation, this skirt will make you feel glamorous wherever you are.

$160
Anthropologie

Houndstooth Knit Cardigan

Wear this adorable cardigan with a pair of denim shorts or a dress for a look that you can rock in the summer and fall.

$118
Anthropologie

Tie-Strap Peplum Tank

We love the floral print and peplum construction on this tank! It also comes in black and a geometric print.

$98
Anthropologie

Bow Tie Tube Top

How chic is this tube top? You can dress it up with a maxi shirt or pair it with white denim jeans for a casual look.

$130
Anthropologie

Maeve Tropical Wrap Caftan

If you're headed somewhere tropical, you need this caftan.

$128
Anthropologie

Ready to shop 'til you drop? Check out these sweat-proof beauty products.

Top Stories

1

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie

2

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Cast Revealed

3

Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in Sweet PDA Photo

4

Khloe and Rob Kardashian Host Cute Cousin Playdate for True and Dream

5

Jamie Lynn Spears Makes Another Public Plea Amid Britney Controversy