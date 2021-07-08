11 Anthropologie Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When Anthropologie new arrivals hit, we can't help but take a peek. From summer-approved rompers and dresses to shoes and blouses, we found 11 items that we just can't do without this week.
Shop them below and don't forget to thank us later once they've changed your life!
Maeve High-Rise Relaxed Shorts
Low-rise jeans may be coming back, but high-rise shorts are also in right now! This retro style is so perfect for picnics, BBQs and other summer festivities.
Double Strand Pearl Necklace
We're obsessed with this double strand pearl necklace. They'll make any outfit chicer.
Checked Short Overalls
Short overalls are a must for summer! We love the pink checker print on this pair of overalls.
Sanctuary Tie-Dye Tee
We love Sanctuary's comfy tees for an easy breezy look on warmer days. The pink tie-dye print is so fun!
Cow-Printed Denim Trucker Jacket
What can we say, cow print is having a moment! Add some fun to an otherwise plain outfit with this trucker jacket.
Matisse Ocean Avenue Heeled Sandals
These woven platform heels will be your new summer staple. They go with almost any outfit thanks to their simple design.
Striped Knit Maxi Skirt
Doesn't this skirt make you want to buy a ticket to the French Riviera? Because same. If you can't swing a European vacation, this skirt will make you feel glamorous wherever you are.
Houndstooth Knit Cardigan
Wear this adorable cardigan with a pair of denim shorts or a dress for a look that you can rock in the summer and fall.
Tie-Strap Peplum Tank
We love the floral print and peplum construction on this tank! It also comes in black and a geometric print.
Bow Tie Tube Top
How chic is this tube top? You can dress it up with a maxi shirt or pair it with white denim jeans for a casual look.
Maeve Tropical Wrap Caftan
If you're headed somewhere tropical, you need this caftan.
Ready to shop 'til you drop? Check out these sweat-proof beauty products.