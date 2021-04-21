Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Does mom outrun you? Can she hold tree pose longer than any yogi you know? Well, then a Mother's Day gift celebrating her athletic side would surely be appreciated. We found some great activewear that's reliable and stylish, devices to aid in post-gym recovery, and even some innovative ways to amp up her fitness including a weighted hula hoop and weighted wrist bands.

If you have an athletic mom, check out our gift selections from Amazon, Alo, Lululemon, Athleta, Bandier, Anthropologie, Nordstrom, and more.