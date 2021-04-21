Chrissy TeigenSuri CruiseOscarsKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

Shop workout gear and self-care items from Lululemon, Alo, Athleta and more.

von Carolin Lehmann, Marenah Dobin Apr 21, 2021 22:56Tags
EComm: Athletic MomE! Illustration

Does mom outrun you? Can she hold tree pose longer than any yogi you know? Well, then a Mother's Day gift celebrating her athletic side would surely be appreciated. We found some great activewear that's reliable and stylish, devices to aid in post-gym recovery, and even some innovative ways to amp up her fitness including a weighted hula hoop and weighted wrist bands.

If you have an athletic mom, check out our gift selections from Amazon, Alo, Lululemon, Athleta, Bandier, Anthropologie, Nordstrom, and more.

Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom With

Recoup Cryosphere

Put this body roller in the freezer before you hit the gym. After you work out, roll it over your body to speed up muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, release toxins, increase blood flow, and relieve joint pain in addition to many other benefits. Your mom will love this gift, just like the 3,100+ Amazon customers who left 5-star reviews.

$49
Bandier
$50
Amazon

Pinch Provisions Women's Pinch Provisions Fitness Kit

This set is the ultimate "just in case" kit for gym-goers. It has deodorant towelettes, blister balm, a safety pin, a hair tie, headband, breath drops, dry shampoo, adhesive bandages, socks, bobby pins, comb, lip balm, earbuds, and a tampon.

$24
Amazon

Oster My Blend 250-Watt Blender with Travel Sport Bottle

$20 for a blender just sounds like it's too good to be true, but this one has more than 6,700 5-star reviews on Amazon. Why is it so great? Mom can blend her favorite smoothie or shake right in the sport bottle and it's dishwasher-safe. 

$25
$20
Amazon

Bala Weighted Bangle Set- 1 Pound

If mom wants to add a bit of resistance to her workouts, these 1-pound weighted bangles are just what she needs. She can wear them on her wrists or ankles to enhance yoga, running, pilates, or even just walking around. They're available in eight different colors and they're on sale at Anthropologie for a limited time. And if mom wants to amp things up even more, there's a two-pound version too.

$49
$39
Anthropoogie
$49
Amazon
$49
Revolve

ANATYU Weighted Hula Hoop

If your mother wants to switch up her fitness regime, get her this three-pound hula hoop. It's a great way to burn fat, aid digestion, and have fun.

$25
Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

These wireless earbuds actually stay in place during the most intense workouts. The battery has 9 hours of listening time, they're compatible with iOS and Android devices, and they are sweat-resistant. There are eight colors to choose from.

$250
$199
Amazon

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

If you want to get mom reliable earbuds at a lower price point, this pair from Beats is $50. The battery has a 12-hour run time and there are four colors to choose from. They even have audio sharing capabilities, which allow you to wirelessly share audio with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods.

$50
Amazon

Mini Theragun

Your mom will be elated if you gift her the Mini Theragun. The small massager releases muscle tension, alleviates soreness, accelerates muscle warm up, soothes pain, and it's actually pretty quiet.

$199
Bandier
$199
Amazon
$199
Nordstrom

Takeya 24oz Actives Insulated Water Bottle With Straw Lid

The Takeya Insulated Stainless Steel Bottles keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. It's available in 10 different colors and multiple sizes. Use the promo code EARTH at checkout to get a 25% discount and free shipping.

$33
$25
Takeya

Alo Off-Duty Cap

A great hat is a must for sun protection during outdoor workouts. It's also nice to have on hand to conceal post-gym hair. This Alo cap has adjustable velcro to get the perfect fit and there are seven pretty colors to choose from.

$32
Alo
$32
The Yes

Epsoak Sport Lavender Epsom Salt for Athletes - 5 lbs

Give mom the gift of self-care with this Epsom Salt Soak that is made with athletes in mind. Soothe muscle pain, relieve aching feet, and reduce inflammation with a lavender-scented recovery bath.

$16
$14
Amazon

Ihuan Ventilated Weight Lifting Gym Workout Gloves

Mom won't have torn palms or calluses ever again if she lifts with these gloves on. More than 7,500 Amazon customers gave them a perfect rating and there are multiple color options.

$20
Amazon

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Back/Neck Pain Relief and Muscle Relaxation

You may not think mom "needs" this, but more than 19,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a 5-star review. The set is available in several colors and the products have many benefits, including reduction of muscle tension, back pain, and headaches. Laying on this mat and pillow set will massage pressure points and alleviate stress in addition to increasing energy and circulation. That's a lot of benefits, especially for a $25 pricetag.

$25
Amazon

FITINDEX Vibrating Foam Roller 5-Speed

The vibration takes this foam roller to the next level. It's great to improve muscle recovery post-workout or help the muscles warm up before hitting the gym.

$50
Amazon

FabFitFun Box

FabFitFun boxes are delivered each season (four times a year) for $50 each. They include eight to 10 full size, premium beauty, fitness, wellness, and home products that customers can choose, valued at over $200. It's a great gift that you don't have to put too much though into, and you can simply send mom one box or keep the subscription going after Mother's Day.

$50
FabFitFun

Alo Moves

If mom is a yoga fiend, set her up with a yoga class streaming subscription. Alo's yoga videos are visually pleasing and super affordable compared to her IRL classes. 

$20
Alo

Alo High-Waist High-Shine Legging

Speaking of yoga, mom surely has plenty of plain black leggings, so spruce up her style with this shiny pair that she can wear whether she's working out or not. They're high-waisted, hit right above the ankle, and are made from moisture-wicking/odor-resistant fabric. One Alo customer raved that they are the "most incredible leggings I own."

$88
Alo
$88
Revolve

Exhale Printed Bra in Powervita

We love the print of this Athleta sports bra, plus the strappy back is eye-catching. It's meant for yoga, barre and pilates classes.  There are options for cup sizes A-C or D-DD+, and there are coordinating leggings if your mom loves to match. The leggings are available in petite and tall lengths as well.

$54
$40
D-DD+ Sports Bra
$54
$40
A-C Sports Bra
$89
Matching Leggings

Daily Harvest Gift Box

If mom is all about fitness, then she's likely into eating well too. Surprise her with a Daily Harvest gift box. She can pick nine clean recipes, from smoothies to harvest bowls, to make at home.

$75
Daily Harvest

Gaia Yoga And Meditation Videos

Gaia offers not only streamable workouts, but also films, original shows, classes and articles all about spirituality, meditation and more. The subscription costs $12 per month, unless you commit to a full year for $99.

$12
Gaia

Align Pant 28 Inch in Formation Camo Deep Coal

These high-waisted yoga pants in a subtle camo print are available in three lengths for mom's perfect fit. There are 14 solid colors and prints to choose from. She'll never want to take them off because they're so comfortable. 

$98
Lululemon

Black Mesh Insert Strappy Wicking Sports Bra

This plus-size sports bra has the coolest mesh inset back design. It's ideal for low-impact workouts. 

$45
Torrid

EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46

Training outside requires a facial sunscreen that won't break her out. We love the EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen precisely for that reason, plus it doesn't leave an unsightly white-cast. 

$33
Walmart
$37
Amazon
$37
Dermstore

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes

These Adidas running shoes are not just a good deal, but they are also super lightweight and comfortable to wear around. And white sneakers are just such a classic style.

$70
Adidas
$70
DSW

Lululemon The Reversible Mat 5mm

If mom hasn't yet invested in a nice yoga mat, treat her to this pink one (which also comes in 8 other hues). It has a moisture-absorbing top layer and an antimicrobial additive so it stays fresh for years to come. Lululemon also has a yoga mat bag, which would also make a great gift for mom.

$88
Lululemon Yoga Mat
$68
$49
Yoga Mat Bag

Invisibobble POWER MultiPack- Set of 5

Change mom's life with these Invisibobble hair ties. They're amazing for thick hair, as they hold her ponytail up without the need to use several regular hair ties for the same result. They don't leave indentations in her hair and the POWER version gives hair an extra strong grip for an active lifestyle, without compromising on comfort.

$10
Ulta

For more Mother's Day gift ideas check out these personalized jewelry options.

—Originally published April 28, at 2020, 6:07 p.m. PT

