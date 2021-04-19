Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom With

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you really want to surprise mom this Mother's Day, buy her something more unique than the typical flowers and a card. But before you spend all of your time trying to figure out something she'll never expect, shop our unique gift ideas below from Anthropologie, Nordstrom, Goldbelly and more. From an apéritif sampler kit and live gourmet cooking classes to balance boards and unique beauty tools, we've rounded up the perfect gifts that even the pickiest of moms will love and appreciate!
See below for our picks!
Brightland Digestif Candle
For the gourmet mom who is always experimenting in the kitchen, treat her to this candle designed to fill her kitchen with the dreamiest aroma during or after cooking. Made with Brightland's olive oil, California Soy, and notes of black pepper, vetiver and neroli, this candle will help mom hide the fact she left dinner in the oven too long.
Haus Sampler Kit
Customize a kit of four apéritifs made of natural fruits, herbs and botanicals. With a low-ABV (alcohol by volume), mom can mix 2-3 drinks without having a bad hangover!
Always Pan
This non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coated pan is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces. It offers ultimate convenience with a custom stainless steel steamer basket, nesting beechwood spatula with integrated spoon rest, and pour spouts. And it comes in seven bold hues to match any kitchen's aesthetic.
Goldbelly Mother's Day Pizza & Cocktail Kit + Pizza-Making Class
What could be better than cooking with mom on Mother's Day! Emily Hyland of Brooklyn's renowned Emmy Squared will help you make Emmy's signature cranberry champagne cocktail and a pizza pie topped with luxurious truffle cheese, crumbled pistachios and a drizzle of delicious honey. Goldbelly will ship everything you need for the class straight to your doorstep and provide you with the Zoom link, so you can follow along!
Vera for Anthropologie Sigrid Scarf Clutch
Treat mom to this adorable rattan bag! She'll look oh so stylish for her next summer soirée and will have plenty of room for her on the go essentials.
Heated Neck Wrap
If your mom is always complaining about neck pan, this neck wrap will change that. Filled with all-natural clay beads and and covered in smooth fabric, the wrap offers gentle pressure to relieve neck pain and discomfort. Just put the wrap in its cloth bag, heat it up in the microwave then wear it around your neck for instant stress and pain relief.
Ellsworth + Ivey Women's Custom Sweater
If you really want to get mom something unique, get her a custom sweater from Ellsworth + Ivey! Whether you put your mom's name, her initials or an important date or phrase, she'll love and appreciate your thoughtfulness.
HEGU Acupressure Rings - Small
Hegu's acupressure rings offer a pill-free alternative to healing headaches, promoting stress-relief and relaxation. Using traditional Chinese medicine practices, the rings function by stimulating an acupressure point on your hand that corresponds with a master point on the head and face.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Whether your mom likes to listen to music while she's working, breaking a sweat or wanting to tune out her noisy household, she will be so appreciative to receive a pair of Beats headphones. With 40 hours of battery life and comfort-cushioned ear cups, you'll have to text mom to get her attention.
Hive Pharmacy
For the wellness-obsessed mamas, Beekeeper's Naturals Hive Pharmacy is a must! This kit includes the brand's best-selling B.Immune Throat Spray, B.Powered Superfood Honey and B.Smart Brain Fuel. Your mom will love and appreciate the energy boost, immune support and reduced brain fog the kit will give her.
WTHN Face Cupping Kit
Using traditional Chinese medicine, this face cupping kit will help increase collagen, elastin and circulation, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and reduce muscle tension and aches.
Hatch Restore Reading Light, Sound Machine & Sunrise Alarm Clock
If mom would prefer a soothing way of waking up and not a pile of kids on top of her, we recommend Hatch's Sunrise Alarm Clock! It features a soothing reading light, relaxing sounds and an alarm that allows for a natural waking process that supports proper cortisol levels.
Strawberry Shortcake Cake
Mom won't be expecting a beautiful cake to show up at her doorstep, and especially not one from New York City-based bakery Milk Bar. This bakery founded by James Beard award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi makes a mean strawberry shortcake for mom to enjoy with her afternoon coffee on Mother's Day.
New York Times Custom Birthday Book
The creators of this book curate the New York Times front pages from mom's birthday from each year since her birth. It allows her to take a peek at history through the lens of her special day.
Birth Flower Necklace
Everyone's familiar with birthstone necklaces, but what about birth flowers? Each month of the year has a dedicated flower, such as the peony for September, and these gold, silver or rose gold necklaces represent that.
The Plane® Cloud
Made from 100% recycled materials, this balance board will help strengthen and stabilize mom's body, soothe stiff joints and burn calories. It's especially great for mamas working from home that need a break from sitting at their desk.
Sun Basket
If mom has always wanted to try a meal delivery kit but just hasn't gotten around to it, send her a Sun Basket. These recipes start at $11 per serving and are created by a James Beard Award-winning chef.
