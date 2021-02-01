KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationDie NeuestenVideos
Inside the Love Lives of The Hills Stars: All the Marriages, Babies, Divorces and Dating Drama

Some of the MTV show's stars nested with their chosen S.O. and never looked back while others have had rockier roads—and for some, it's been a little of both.

The Hills Couples, Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Lauren Conrad, William Tell, Heidi Montag, Spencer PrattShutterstock; Getty Images/E! Illustration

For a show in which relationship drama lurked around every corner, most of the stars of The Hills have had relatively undramatic personal lives since venturing out into the real world—the one with no studio backdrop, that is.

Of course, just a few months of Heidi and Spencer Pratt's antics back in the day more than made up for the lack of any shocking scandals coming from, say, Whitney Port's corner, but truly, compared to some shows' casts, these folks have proved to be pretty chill in their later years (i.e. their early 30s). 

And yet a love story doesn't have to be explosively dramatic for it to take a wrong turn, as Kristin Cavallari proved last year with the news that she and Jay Cutler were divorcing after almost seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Not that things didn't get a little dramatic before settling down.)

"From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great," the mother of three mused on Very Cavallari. "But actually, they're not. And that sucks. It sucks. That's the thing, though, with marriage... it's ups and downs."

foto
Lauren Conrad and William Tell: Romance Rewind

And then there's Lauren Conrad, who's celebrating her 35th birthday Feb. 1—and whose marriage to William Tell continues to hum along after six years at a very even, no-news-is-good-news frequency.

Meanwhile, Jason Wahler and his wife just revealed today that they're expecting their second child, happy news all around and yet still a reminder that Lauren had her own hill to climb on the way to finding lasting happiness.

But when you take a group of people, such as the cast of an iconic MTV show that helped define the '00s, and examine how life has unfolded for them since, you're bound to get a variety of outcomes when it comes to their romantic relationships. 

Weitere: Kristin Cavallari Feels Like Her "Old Self" After Turning 34

While surely there will be a lot more to be written down the road, here's the story so far:

Lauren Conrad

After her misadventures with Jason Wahler and Brody Jenner were on display for all to see, after which a fairly private relationship with actor Kyle Howard didn't pan out, the Little Market co-founder and beauty and fashion mogul found her forever-mate in William Tell.

She was set up with the law student/musician on a blind date—on Valentine's Day in 2012—and her pals, at least, knew he was "the One" for her right away. Conrad and Tell married on Sept. 13, 2014, and are now parents to sons Liam and Charlie.

Kristin Cavallari / Instagram
Kristin Cavallari

The star who started it all on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County before swooping in to pump some energy into The Hills in season five revealed on April 26, 2020, that she and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler were getting divorced after almost seven years of marriage. They have three children together, sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari shared on Instagram. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

While repairing her connection with Cutler so that they could stay close and co-parent effectively, the designer and lifestyle maven has been dating comedian Jeff Dye. The pair vacationed in Cabo San Lucas in December and kicked off 2021 going strong.

Lars Niki/E! Entertainment
Audrina Patridge

The love of Audrina's life remains daughter Kirra, her child with ex-husband Corey Bohan.

Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 after less than a year of marriage and it got messy—she filed for a restraining order along with the divorce—before their split was ultimately finalized in December 2018. Bohan in turn petitioned to prevent Kirra from appearing on camera with her mom in The Hills: New Beginnings.

Patridge dated Ryan Cabrera for awhile (again) in 2018 and in 2019 seemed to be on a date with L.A. bar owner Matt Chase, whom she met through Jason Wahler, at Steven Tyler's Grammys party, but that relationship was reportedly short-lived

On The Hills in 2019, Audrina talked about being a single mom, and said, "My little girl is my pride and joy and she literally is like an angel sent from God. I could cry, I love her so much." 

She shared with E! News in June 2020 that her self-care mantra is all about choice. "'I have the power to choose!'" she said in revealing her daily affirmation. "The way you think determines how you feel, which determines how you act. I am teaching my daughter Kirra about the power to choose, and how when we wake up, we choose to be happy and positive."

Despite a cozy-looking dinner date with music scion Sean Stewart in November, a source said she had a great time but wasn't looking to get serious with anyone.

Variety/Shutterstock
Heidi Montag

In what had to be The Hills' most unexpected (or most obvious?) legacy, Heidi and her pot-stirring boyfriend Spencer Pratt went the distance, doggedly making it work through everything from broken friendships and frayed family ties, to sex tape rumors and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, to plastic surgery and copious amounts of money spent on crystals. Their Speidi sense saw them through it all.

They eloped and swapped vows in Mexico on Nov. 20, 2008, then re-sealed the deal in front of family and friends (and cameras) on April 25, 2009, in Pasadena, Calif. Their son, Gunner, was born in 2017.

Instagram
Spencer Pratt

See previous.

Jen Simon/Amazon Baby Registry
Whitney Port

The lifestyle entrepreneur went the no-drama route in love, meeting Tim Rosenman, a producer on her Hills spin-off The City, and marrying him on Nov. 7, 2015. They welcomed son Sonny in 2017.

Tim's usually a pretty private guy, but while honoring the stay-home advisory in L.A. due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple started sharing seriously addictive videos of themselves re-watching The City and they recorded an episode of her With Whit podcast together to get real about what they've learned from being together for almost a decade.

Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz
Lauren Bosworth

In 2019, the Love Wellness founder was dating Kitu Life CEO Jimmy DeCicco, a Shark Tank alum. They were Yankee-game-and-St.-Barths-vacation-level serious at least, but appearances on each other's 'Grams dwindled in 2020 as Lo focused on self-care and expanding her business. That mission proved a raging success, as Love Wellness products can now be found at Target.

John M. Heller/Getty Images
Jason Wahler

After not being able to do right by Lauren on the show and racking up multiple drinking-related arrests, Wahler eventually got clean and found long-term love with Ashley Stack. They married in 2013 and Ashley's been with him through thick and thin, including when he fell off the wagon in 2018 and sought treatment to get his sobriety back on track.

They're parents of a daughter together, Delilah, born in 2017, and in 2020 started JAWS Diaries, a YouTube series in which they're talking about marriage, parenthood, recovery and that crazy little thing called life. The couple announced Feb. 1 that Baby Wahler No. 2 is due for arrival in June 2021.

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock
Stephanie Pratt

Spencer's little sis refrained from dating much in the spotlight, but when she was on the British reality show Made in Chelsea, tabloids on that side of the Atlantic started keeping a close watch. In 2016, she was rumored to be dating fellow reality-TV star Joey Essex after they appeared together on another show called Celebs Go Dating.

In a joint appearance on This Morning, during which they chatted about the perils of dating while famous, because so many people could just be using them to make a name for themselves, Joey revealed that he and Stephanie had been on a date in real life—and that he bought her a puppy.

More recently, however, Stephanie went on a date with Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth after they were introduced by Wells Adams, and they were planning to go away for a romantic weekend.

"We had a really good conversation. He's really interesting. We were laughing," she said on Pratt Cast, her podcast with Wells, in April 2019. "It was great. He's a great guy." Added Derek, "She's a lot smarter than I thought. She's quippy and quick. Maybe it's because we've both learned to be so open with our lives but there was like, not an empty, dull moment."

Wells and Derek, at least, remain good buddies.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Brody Jenner

The former Prince of Malibu seemingly married Kaitlynn Carter, having a ceremony in Bali in 2018, but on The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019 they confirmed it was never a legal union. After they broke up that summer, Kaitlynn briefly dated a newly single Miley Cyrus, and Brody dated model Josie Canseco for about two months.

In March 2020 he was spotted grabbing to-go food and drinks from upscale L.A. market Erewhon with TikTok star Daisy Keech, but by June he had ventured into dating stylist Briana Jungworth, who's mom to son Freddie with ex Louis Tomlinson.

MTV
Justin Bobby

In real life he's known as Justin Brescia, and Audrina's ex had slid into the DMs of model and restaurant investor Lindsey Pelas years ago but they didn't go on a date until around October 2018, when he was about to shoot The Hills: New Beginnings. But Pelas didn't sound concerned about him rekindling any flames on the show.

"I know that they have a history, but you know, I think we all have our history so I really don't pry too much into it," Pelas told Life & Style in October 2019. She continued, "I don't worry about it. I think that if it's meant to be, that's not something to worry about anyway. So I really don't spend much of this relationship worrying about anything."

There aren't any recent signs of life in that universe.

Splash News
Holly Montag

Heidi's big sis got sober, got her master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and founded Women's Recovery in Colorado. These days she leads a private life with Richie Wilson, her husband since September 2014. They welcomed son Isaiah in May 2015.

MTV
Frankie Delgado

"Brody's friend" turned "Lauren's friend"—and then "Brody's friend" again—became "Jennifer Acosta's husband" in 2013 and they are now "Isabella and Francis' parents."

Frankie called his family his "greatest treasure" in an Easter 2020 Instagram post.

As for LC, she'll surely be spending her birthday doing something picturesque but private, the entrepreneur doing a masterful job of keeping the glimpses of her family life carefully curated while she makes sure her various businesses get lots of time in the spotlight.

Talking to E! News' Carisa Culiner last summer, she explained with a smile why there had been a slight uptick in photos of her boys on Instagram mid-pandemic: "They're the only people I hang out with these days. They're the only people I have to post."

 

(Originally published April 28, 2020, at 9 a.m. PT)

