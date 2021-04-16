The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Pamper Mom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If there's one thing we know, it's that mom deserves an at-home spa day. And you can help make it happen by giving her transformative serums, an at-home facial, a weighted robe or even a towel warmer.
From skincare must-haves to power nap essentials, she'll be encouraged to take some time for herself and upgrade her self-care routine on Mother's Day.
See below for the gifts that are sure to win you the favorite child award this year!
LOUM Renew & Brighten Polishing Minifacial
Bring the spa home with LOUM's Renew & Brighten Polishing Minifacial! It's a cleanser-mask hybrid that helps to gently exfoliate skin while delivering powerful nutrients like Wild Indigo extract and Marine Micro-Algae deep into the skin. In addition to helping rejuvenate skin, the minifacial targets fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.
Ginger June Candle Co. Candle
If mom is going to have an at-home spa day, she's gonna need some nice candles to burn. We love this one that reads, "Hey mom, thanks for the ridiculously good looks." With notes of fig, green tea and peach, her room will smell amazing!
Maelove Serums Trio
For the mom who loves skincare or needs a reminder to give her skin some TLC, we suggest this trio of magical serums from Maelove! We're not kidding when we say the Hydrator B5, Glow Maker and NIA 10 serums have cleared up our acne and completely transformed our skin.
Rose Quartz Eye Mask
Every mom needs to try out this rose eye quartz mask from WTHN! It's the perfect way to decompress after a long day and it will help reduce puffiness, brighten dark circles and even relieve sinus pressure! We put it in the fridge during the day, so it's nice and cool for our nighttime skincare routine.
ReFa CAXA M1
We're big fans of beauty gadgets here, so we recommend the ReFa CAXA M1 for a way to treat mom on daily basis. This magical tool features a precisely-angled CAXA line and four miniature rollers aimed to help contour and lift skin while depuffing and relieving tensions.
Biggie Biggie Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
If mom hasn't tried Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream then you need to give her this for Mother's Day! The cult-favorite cream features a powerful blend of Cupuaçu Butter, Guaraná, Coconut Oil and more nourishing ingredients that will help smooth and firm skin. Plus, the smell is so addicting!
Gravity X Modernist Terrycloth Weighted Robe
Another way to upgrade mom's R & R rituals is this weighted terrycloth robe! The removable weighted insert helps harness the power of deep touch pressure stimulation to promote stress reduction and relaxation. We won't tell mom if you get one for yourself!
The Herbal Zen Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
For the mom who loves elevating her shower experience, get her these shower steamers. Just place them in the back of your shower and watch them dissolve while taking in the calming effects of the essential oils.
True Botanicals Calm Pure Radiance Oil
We've found True Botanical's face oils to be the key to maintaining glowing, healthy skin! The Calm Pure Radiance Oil is packed with 27 plant-actives, nutrient rich oils like calendula, cold-pressed cucumber seed, organic hemp, jojoba seed and fresh ginger root oils. The powerful blend helps with several skin concerns like inflammation, hyperpigmentation, eczema, rosacea and fine lines. Plus, the calendula oil is sourced from a regenerative farm that provides the most nutrient-dense, healthy farm soil, which makes this oil an eco-friendly buy!
Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set
If you want to give mom something that she'll cherish and actually use, treat her to a pair of Eberjey's insanely soft and luxurious Pjs! We're serious when we say, your mom won't want to change out of her pajamas. For an extra personal touch, you can get them monogrammed with her name or initials.
Cooling Comfort Leg & Foot Kit
If your mom is always on her feet helping everyone but herself, this kit will be greatly appreciated! The eucalyptus foaming foot scrub will gently remove dead skin while the leg lotion will provide cooling comfort as you use the cork massage ball to release tension.
Live Fine Towel Warmer
You know what mom would really love, but wouldn't get for herself? A towel warmer! In as little as 15 minutes, she can have a warm towel ready to go after her shower or to use during an at-home facial.
24-Hour Eye Duo
For the mom who spends all day and night worrying about her kids, this eye duo is a must! We love The Route's products, especially this set, which includes two multi-tasking eye creams designed for daytime and nighttime use. Both creams are packed with transformative ingredients that will make you look like you got a full night's rest.
Bearaby Tree Napper
For the mom who enjoys her afternoon power nap or needs help sleeping at night, we suggest one of Bearaby's Napper blankets. Their latest blanket is the Tree Napper, which is a silky-soft and sustainable cooling weighted blanket that helps promote deeper sleep and reduce stress.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase- 2-Pack
We love these pillowcases because they give an extra luxurious feeling to our bed, and there's so many great benefits like promoting frizz-free hair and protecting skin. And this 2-pack is only $9!
