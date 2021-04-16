The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Pamper Mom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If there's one thing we know, it's that mom deserves an at-home spa day. And you can help make it happen by giving her transformative serums, an at-home facial, a weighted robe or even a towel warmer.

From skincare must-haves to power nap essentials, she'll be encouraged to take some time for herself and upgrade her self-care routine on Mother's Day.

See below for the gifts that are sure to win you the favorite child award this year!