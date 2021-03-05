Books by Boss Ladies We Love: Oprah Winfrey, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Mariah Carey & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

March is Women's History Month. Let's support the boss ladies we love by reading their books.

Whether it's Oprah Winfrey helping you find your life's purpose or Amy Schumer's humorous autobiography, you are bound to learn a thing or two about becoming the best version of yourself through these reads.

Jessica Simpson shares her innermost struggles with alcoholism, body image, and her romantic relationships. Mariah Carey shares her journey from her tough childhood to super stardom. Gabrielle Union details her personal trauma as a sexual assault survivor and her trials and tribulations in the entertainment industry. Hilarie Burton Morgan went from a big city actress to living on a farm. Michelle Obama divulges behind-the-scenes information about her life before, during, and after serving as the first lady of the United States.

Women's History Month