Books by Boss Ladies We Love: Oprah Winfrey, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Mariah Carey & More

March is Women's History Month. Let's support the boss ladies we love by reading their books.
Whether it's Oprah Winfrey helping you find your life's purpose or Amy Schumer's humorous autobiography, you are bound to learn a thing or two about becoming the best version of yourself through these reads.
Jessica Simpson shares her innermost struggles with alcoholism, body image, and her romantic relationships. Mariah Carey shares her journey from her tough childhood to super stardom. Gabrielle Union details her personal trauma as a sexual assault survivor and her trials and tribulations in the entertainment industry. Hilarie Burton Morgan went from a big city actress to living on a farm. Michelle Obama divulges behind-the-scenes information about her life before, during, and after serving as the first lady of the United States.
Scroll below to check out some of the books you need to level up as a #BossBabe during Women's History Month!
Unfinished: A Memoir by Priyanka Chopra Jonas
As the title suggests, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' life story is Unfinished. Even so, it took a lot of hard work, rejection, and resilience to achieve the success that she has today.
The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm by Hilarie Burton Morgan
One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton Morgan has left Hollywood behind for life on the farm while she raises her family. She dishes on the ups and downs of marriage with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, discusses fertility difficulties, shares recipes, and provides home renovation insights in her book The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm.
The Meaning of Mariah by Mariah Carey
The notoriously private Mariah Carey shares a behind-the-scenes look at the true stories behind her biggest hits in The Meaning of Mariah. She reflects on how she struggled to understand her identity as a biracial girl growing up in New York. The singer even spills some tea on her romances with Derek Jeter, Nick Cannon and Tommy Mottola.
We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True by Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union doesn't hold back in We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True. She peels back the layers about the competition between women in the entertainment industry, how she felt growing up in a white California suburb, the trauma of sexual assault, and how all of those experiences have shaped who she is today.
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
Activist Glennon Doyle's discusses how she found her own voice in her memoir Untamed. As she navigates divorce and starts a new, blended family, she discovers "how to fully live."
Open Book by Jessica Simpson
Yes, Jessica Simpson used to share her life (and tuna fish confusion) on reality TV, but she managed to keep so many aspects of her life private... until she released her autobiography Open Book. She shares raw emotions about her struggles with drinking, her on-again-off-again relationship with John Mayer, and the insecurities that accompanied her "dumb blonde" persona.
The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes The World by Melinda Gates
Melinda Gates inspires readers to support each other in her book The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes The World. The philanthropist believes that everyone can be successful and that women should make it a point to support one another. She may have a blessed life, but even she has the same difficulties that keep everyday women up at night, including her admitted struggles to find equality in her marriage with Bill Gates.
Inside Out: A Memoir by Demi Moore
Demi Moore left no stone unturned in her memoir Inside Out. She divulged details about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, what it was really like to be a member of the Brat Pack, and her estrangement from her daughters while she struggled with drinking.
One Life by Megan Rapinoe
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe is unstoppable on the field, but her journey to Olympic success wasn't easy. In One Life, Rapinoe talks about it all, from taking a knee with Colin Kaepernick, to being open about her sexuality.
The Wellness Remodel by Christina Anstead
Christina Anstead and her co-author Cara Clark wrote the ideal book to help anyone who's in need of a fresh start. The Wellness Remodel breaks down the aspects of self-care into three key components- nutrition, mindfulness, and exercise.
More Myself: A Journey by Alicia Keys
For years, Alicia Keys let her music do the talking. In her memoir More Myself: A Journey, she reflects on the pressure to conform early in her career, her estrangement from her father, and how she is done trying to be "perfect."
Hell and Other Destinations by Madeleine Albright
America's first female secretary of state, Madeleine Albright, exemplifies that age is just a number in her latest memoir Hell and Other Destinations.
Find Your Path by Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood has been praised for her dedication to fitness, but she recognizes that what works for her isn't always the best for someone else. In her book, the singer encourages readers how to find their own path in addition to sharing her favorite recipes and workout routines.
The Gift of Forgiveness by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt conducted in-depth interviews with people who have "overcome the unforgivable," including Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted as a child, and Sue Klebold, whose son was one of the Columbine shooters. Schwarzenegger Pratt also sheds light on her struggles to forgive in her own life in The Gift Of Forgiveness.
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama lets readers into the inner workings of her life before she became a public figure and provides some behind-the-scenes insights on how she handled life as the first lady of the United States.
Incomparable by Brie and Nikki Bella
Brie and Nikki Bella are far from shy on Total Bellas, but there's much more to their lives than what viewers see on TV every week. The Bella Twins share their experiences with abuse, heartache, family strife, and sexual assault in their debut book Incomparable.
Survival of the Thickest by Michelle Buteau
In her collection of stories, Michelle Buteau shares her honest and hilarious takes on everything from body image to getting started in standup comedy to being in an interracial marriage.
Bossypants by Tina Fey
Tina Fey rose to fame portraying characters on television, but she finally opens up about her own life in her autobiography. She dishes on her childhood, becoming a mother, her career challenges and more in Bossypants.
The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer's collection of very candid essays will have you laughing out loud.
Seriously...I'm Kidding by Ellen DeGeneres
Fans love Ellen DeGeneres for getting the scoop from celebs. In her book, she shares the scoop on her own life and what it's really like to be in the spotlight.
Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me by Lily Collins
Lily Collins' book is a reminder that no one is alone. She encourages everyone to say how they feel and find their own voice in Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.
This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare by Gabourey Sidibe
Gabourey Sidibe opens up about fame, mental health, self-image and more in her autobiography.
My Life So Far by Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda unveils the ups and downs from her life as a Hollywood icon in her book My Life So Far.
Homebody by Joanna Gaines
With everyone spending more time at home these days, Joanna Gaines' Homebody is a much-needed guide to creating a personal space that you'll never want to leave.
The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish has always been an open book, but even she has much more to share. Her life story is honest, inspiring, and hilarious, of course.
Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person by Shonda Rimes
Shonda Rimes spent a year saying "yes" to every opportunity that scared her. And then she wrote a book about that adventure and how it changed her life for the better.
Yes Please by Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler's Yes Please is a collection of stories that are sure to make you laugh and feel inspired to live your best life.
Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling
Anyone who wants to be best friends with Mindy Kaling should buy Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?. Reading her book will make you feel like you are chatting with your best friend. And it will make you laugh, of course.
The Honest Life: Living Naturally and True to You by Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba shares her tips for sticking to a clean diet, maintaining an eco-friendly beauty routine, and engaging in hands-on activities with the kids in her book The Honest Life: Living Naturally and True to You.
The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction & Purpose by Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey provides her insight on how everyone can find success in their own lives and become the most fulfilled version of themselves in The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction & Purpose.
—Originally published March 8, 2019 at 3:00 a.m. PT