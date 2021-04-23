Sink Your Teeth Into These 45 Juicy Celebrity Tell-Alls

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In honor of World Book Day, we're getting lit with all of our favorite celebrity tell-all books!
These days, it's a great idea to grab your Kindle and snuggle up on your couch to read a juicy memoir by one of your favorite celebrities.
While we're social distancing, we have plenty of time to sink our teeth into these autobiographies that include everything from stars exposing their exes, showing us an intimate look at their lives or telling us hilarious stories that make us laugh.
Whether you want all the details on Jessica Simpson's famed relationship with Nick Lachey or want even more information on the lives of reality TV stars like Colton Underwood and Erika Jayne, we've got your covered.
With shocking secrets from stars like Anna Faris, Demi Lovato, Lea Michele and more, we have a feeling you'll be reading until the wee hours of the night.
So grab your bookmark and check out our list below.
Open Book by Jessica Simpson
Juiciest Tidbit: Jessica Simpson's memoir was truly juicy, with her writing all about her marriage and divorce to Nick Lachey and her messy romance with John Mayer, with the latter even addressing the book recently on his appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV by Colton Underwood
Juiciest Tidbits: The Bachelor star writes about questioning his sexuality, his relationship with Aly Raisman and his strategy of landing his leading role on ABC's dating show.
Unqualified by Anna Faris
Juiciest Tidbit: The actress told ALL about her marriages with Ben Indra and Chris Pratt, and how hot and heavy her relationship was with the latter.
This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today by Chrissy Metz
Biggest Revelation: The This Is Us star's memoir is a heartbreaking but uplifting look at former wrongs she has faced, while also having the capacity to forgive people like her stepfather who Metz says had been verbally and physically abusive.
It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After by Andi Dorfman
Biggest Revelation: The former Bachelorette lead put both her former fiancé Josh Murray and runner-up Nick Viall on blast in her book, saying that Murray was verbally abusive and that Viall had disappointed her in their fantasy suite date with his words.
Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love by Jonathan Van Ness
Biggest Revelation: The Queer Eye star writes in his book about the moment when he learned he was HIV-positive, writing, "That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be." He also writes about turmoil in his childhood before eventually finding his way to self-love and acceptance.
The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish
Biggest Revelation: While the Girls Trip actress never fails to make us laugh on screen, her memoir has some heartbreaking looks into her past, including being the victim of abuse from her mother and ex-husband. However, the comedian also dedicates much of her book to her path to finding her voice in stand-up, which clearly paid off and got her to where she was destined to be.
Pretty Mess by Erika Jayne
Juiciest Tidbit: In addition to addressing the time she lost her virginity, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also provides insight into her current marriage. "Tom is 33 years older than me," she wrote. "It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us. All a couple really needs is to have the same life philosophy. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion—none of that comes into play..."
Fierce by Aly Raisman
Biggest Revelation: In addition to sharing her highs of winning several Olympic medals, the Team USA gymnast also details her experience with convicted child molester Dr. Larry Nassar.
Believe Me by Yolanda Hadid
Juiciest Tidbit: The end of her marriage to David Foster and the relationships with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.
Talking As Fast As I Can by Lauren Graham
Juiciest Tidbit: Gilmore Girls almost had to replace her as Lorelai.
Not Dead Yet by Phil Collins
Juiciest Tidbit: He witnessed Princess Diana's affair with James Hewitt firsthand.
A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston
Juiciest Tidbits: His dangerous ex and losing his virginity to a prostitute.
Around the Way Girl by Taraji P. Henson
Juiciest Tidbit: Angelina Jolie consoled Henson after she lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Penélope Cruz in 2009.
The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer
Juiciest Tidbit: The star shares her sex number.
Why Not Me? by Mindy Kaling
Juiciest Tidbit: The Mindy Project star loves filming sex scenes.
Life on the Ramona Coaster by Ramona Singer
Juiciest Tidbit: The Real Housewives of New York star admits that she indeed got a boob job.
Down the Rabbit Hole by Holly Madison
Biggest Revelation: The former Girls Next Door star says she once contemplated suicide while living at the Playboy Mansion.
Straight Walk by Patricia Velasquez
Biggest Revelation: The Mummy star writes about how she hid her sexuality from her loved ones for years.
Watch Me by Anjelica Huston
Juiciest Tidbits: All the details about her relationships with Ryan O'Neal and Jack Nicholson.
Brunette Ambition by Lea Michele
Juiciest Tidbit: She flashed her co-stars on the set of Glee.
Melissa Explains It All by Melissa Joan Hart
Juiciest Tidbit: She snuck an underage—and micromanaged—Britney Spears through the back door and into her first nightclub in the late '90s.
Where We Are by One Direction
Juiciest Tidbit: With plentiful behind-the-scenes pics, it's like having a backstage pass to join the British boy band on tour!
Handbook for an Unpredictable Life by Rosie Perez
Juiciest Tidbit: On her longstanding feud with J.Lo, dating back to their In Living Color days, Rosie says The American Idol judge turned into "some ghetto biatch, screaming and pounding her chest," when she "went off" on Perez.
Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year by Demi Lovato
Biggest Revelation: The former Disney star who once admitted "I couldn't go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine" lists setting a good example for her younger sister as one of the reasons she decided to get clean.
Love Life by Rob Lowe
Juiciest Tidbit: Turns out Madonna once asked him get into the groove, but when it came to sleeping with the Material Girl the then St. Elmo's Fire actor remained "Like a Virgin"—admitting he blew it when Madge requested his presence backstage after an '80s concert.
All That Is Bitter and Sweet by Ashley Judd
Biggest Revelation: The Divergent actress alleges that she was neglected and exposed to chronic drug use while her mother, Naomi Judd, was transforming herself into a country legend.
The Body Book by Cameron Diaz
Juiciest Tidbit: In a section of her book on body image, the Annie star explains that pubic hair serves as a "pretty little draping" and that ladies should consider leaving their vaginas "fully dressed."
Drinking and Dating: P.S. Social Media Is Ruining Romance by Brandi Glanville
Juiciest Tidbits: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star alleges she caught an incurable STD from ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and she Twitter stalked him and his extramarital fling turned new wife, LeAnn Rimes.
I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain! by Courtney Robertson
Juiciest Tidbit: In the chapter entitled "Catwalking & Starf--king" Robertson remembers Adrian Grenier fondly. "He had the biggest penis I'd ever seen—and the biggest bush!"
Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian by Bob Saget
Juiciest Tidbit: On Full House: "I wasn't the first choice for the role of Danny Tanner. Betty White was. Not true, but there was another actor whom they had shot the pilot with."
Deep Thoughts from a Hollywood Blonde by Jennie Garth
Biggest Revelation: She developed an anxiety disorder at the age of 19 "that was at times, nearly paralyzing," so she "stopped going to the movies or clothes shopping or doing any of the other things normal young people do."
Coreyography: A Memoir by Corey Feldman
Biggest Revelation: In graphic detail, Feldman reveals the sexual abuse he and the late Corey Haim suffered as they came to fame in the late '80s while abusing drugs.
Spelling It Like It Is by Tori Spelling
Juiciest Tidbits: Full of OMG and TMI moments, the reality star dishes on family poops, water breaks, miscarriage bleeding and sex tapes!
The Soundtrack of My Life by Clive Davis
Juiciest Tidbit: The twice-divorced music exec comes out as bisexual, divulging that he first hooked up with another man during "the era of Studio 54," and revealing that he eventually entered into a 15-year "monogamous relationship " with an unnamed male doctor.
Normally This Would Be Cause for Concern by Danielle Fishel
Juiciest Tidbit: She almost got rescued in the middle of the freeway by Oscar winner Jared Leto, who was the only one to stop and offer assistance when she endured a traffic accident.
Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage by Melissa Gorga
Juiciest Tidbit: In a controversial advice manual on marriage, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star informs wives: "[A] woman needs to keep herself in shape. She has to be seductive. She must be willing to try new things for her husband's pleasure and her own. And, most important, she has to be available for sex."
Bossypants by Tina Fey
Biggest Revelation: She struggled with the tough decision to get pregnant in her 40s, revealing she cried and broke down during a routine visit to her gyno.
Now Accepting Roses by Amanda Stanton
Juiciest Tidbit: As Andi Dorfman did in her book, this Bachelor alum accuses ex Josh Murray of being controlling: "There were control issues, more than a few untruths told, plus other red flags along the way. Not to mention Andi Dorfman even wrote a book about his jealous, self-serving ways. And what did I do? I kept kissing him hoping he'd turn into a prince."
I'm Your Huckleberry by Val Kilmer
Juiciest Tidbit: The inside scoop on Top Gun and his relationship with Tom Cruise.
Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow
Biggest Revelation: The journalist details Matt Lauer having a button on his desk to shut the door of his office—a claim that Lauer denies.
Inside Out by Demi Moore
Juiciest Tidbit: The actress fulfilled ex-husband Ashton Kutcher's threesome fantasies in hopes of keeping their relationship going.
Naturally Tan by Tan France
Biggest Revelation: The Queer Eye star reveals he started bleaching his skin at age 10.
To Me, He Was Just Dad by Joshua David Stein
Juiciest Tidbit: In this compilation of stories by sons and daughters of famous dads, Brandon Jenner shares that he only saw Caitlyn Jenner "half a dozen times" in 17 years.
The Rural Diaries by Hilarie Burton
Juiciest Tidbit: She left One Tree Hill after her dear friend from high school was killed while serving in Iraq in the summer of 2007: "I had spent the previous few years wandering, never really finding my place, but I wanted more. I wanted a family. I wanted a home that could be a refuge and a blank canvas that would allow me to daydream, to take risks, to try and fail and try again. I wanted to push myself every day. I wanted to make every moment intentional. Wake up intentionally. Work intentionally. Eat intentionally. And rest intentionally."
—Originally published April 23, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. PT