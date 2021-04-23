OscarsRonnie Ortiz-MagroJana KramerKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Sink Your Teeth Into These 45 Juicy Celebrity Tell-Alls

From shocking details about their exes to intimate looks into their lives, these celebrities' books are a must-read.

von Kelsey Klemme, Carolin Lehmann Apr 23, 2021
E-Comm: Celebs' Juiciest Tell-All Books, Demi Lovato, Erika Jayne, Aly Raisman

In honor of World Book Day, we're getting lit with all of our favorite celebrity tell-all books!

These days, it's a great idea to grab your Kindle and snuggle up on your couch to read a juicy memoir by one of your favorite celebrities.

While we're social distancing, we have plenty of time to sink our teeth into these autobiographies that include everything from stars exposing their exes, showing us an intimate look at their lives or telling us hilarious stories that make us laugh.

Whether you want all the details on Jessica Simpson's famed relationship with Nick Lachey or want even more information on the lives of reality TV stars like Colton Underwood and Erika Jayne, we've got your covered.

With shocking secrets from stars like Anna Faris, Demi Lovato, Lea Michele and more, we have a feeling you'll be reading until the wee hours of the night.

So grab your bookmark and check out our list below.

25 Celebs Who've Written Children's Books

Open Book by Jessica Simpson

Juiciest Tidbit: Jessica Simpson's memoir was truly juicy, with her writing all about her marriage and divorce to Nick Lachey and her messy romance with John Mayer, with the latter even addressing the book recently on his appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

$16
Amazon

The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV by Colton Underwood

Juiciest Tidbits: The Bachelor star writes about questioning his sexuality, his relationship with Aly Raisman and his strategy of landing his leading role on ABC's dating show.

$13
Amazon

Unqualified by Anna Faris

Juiciest Tidbit: The actress told ALL about her marriages with Ben Indra and Chris Pratt, and how hot and heavy her relationship was with the latter.

$8
Amazon

This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today by Chrissy Metz

Biggest Revelation: The This Is Us star's memoir is a heartbreaking but uplifting look at former wrongs she has faced, while also having the capacity to forgive people like her stepfather who Metz says had been verbally and physically abusive.

$14
Amazon

It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After by Andi Dorfman

Biggest Revelation: The former Bachelorette lead put both her former fiancé Josh Murray and runner-up Nick Viall on blast in her book, saying that Murray was verbally abusive and that Viall had disappointed her in their fantasy suite date with his words.

$11
Amazon

Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love by Jonathan Van Ness

Biggest Revelation: The Queer Eye star writes in his book about the moment when he learned he was HIV-positive, writing, "That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be." He also writes about turmoil in his childhood before eventually finding his way to self-love and acceptance.

$13
Amazon

The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish

Biggest Revelation: While the Girls Trip actress never fails to make us laugh on screen, her memoir has some heartbreaking looks into her past, including being the victim of abuse from her mother and ex-husband. However, the comedian also dedicates much of her book to her path to finding her voice in stand-up, which clearly paid off and got her to where she was destined to be.

$7
Amazon

Pretty Mess by Erika Jayne

Juiciest Tidbit: In addition to addressing the time she lost her virginity, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also provides insight into her current marriage. "Tom is 33 years older than me," she wrote. "It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us. All a couple really needs is to have the same life philosophy. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion—none of that comes into play..."

$24
Amazon

Fierce by Aly Raisman

Biggest Revelation: In addition to sharing her highs of winning several Olympic medals, the Team USA gymnast also details her experience with convicted child molester Dr. Larry Nassar.

$11
Amazon

Believe Me by Yolanda Hadid

Juiciest Tidbit: The end of her marriage to David Foster and the relationships with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

$21
Amazon

Talking As Fast As I Can by Lauren Graham

Juiciest Tidbit: Gilmore Girls almost had to replace her as Lorelai.

$11
Amazon

Not Dead Yet by Phil Collins

Juiciest Tidbit: He witnessed Princess Diana's affair with James Hewitt firsthand.

$28
Amazon

A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston

Juiciest Tidbits: His dangerous ex and losing his virginity to a prostitute.

$14
Amazon

Around the Way Girl by Taraji P. Henson

Juiciest Tidbit: Angelina Jolie consoled Henson after she lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Penélope Cruz in 2009.

$13
Amazon

The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer

Juiciest Tidbit: The star shares her sex number.

$11
Amazon

Why Not Me? by Mindy Kaling

Juiciest Tidbit: The Mindy Project star loves filming sex scenes.

$14
Amazon

Life on the Ramona Coaster by Ramona Singer

Juiciest Tidbit: The Real Housewives of New York star admits that she indeed got a boob job.

$20
Amazon

Down the Rabbit Hole by Holly Madison

Biggest Revelation: The former Girls Next Door star says she once contemplated suicide while living at the Playboy Mansion.

$13
Amazon

Straight Walk by Patricia Velasquez

Biggest Revelation: The Mummy star writes about how she hid her sexuality from her loved ones for years.

$24
Amazon

Watch Me by Anjelica Huston

Juiciest Tidbits: All the details about her relationships with Ryan O'Neal and Jack Nicholson.

$16
Amazon

Brunette Ambition by Lea Michele

Juiciest Tidbit: She flashed her co-stars on the set of Glee.

$15
Amazon

Melissa Explains It All by Melissa Joan Hart

Juiciest Tidbit: She snuck an underage—and micromanaged—Britney Spears through the back door and into her first nightclub in the late '90s.

$12
Amazon

Where We Are by One Direction

Juiciest Tidbit: With plentiful behind-the-scenes pics, it's like having a backstage pass to join the British boy band on tour!

$17
Amazon

Handbook for an Unpredictable Life by Rosie Perez

Juiciest Tidbit: On her longstanding feud with J.Lo, dating back to their In Living Color days, Rosie says The American Idol judge turned into "some ghetto biatch, screaming and pounding her chest," when she "went off" on Perez.

$16
Amazon

Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year by Demi Lovato

Biggest Revelation: The former Disney star who once admitted "I couldn't go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine" lists setting a good example for her younger sister as one of the reasons she decided to get clean.

$15
Amazon

Love Life by Rob Lowe

Juiciest Tidbit: Turns out Madonna once asked him get into the groove, but when it came to sleeping with the Material Girl the then St. Elmo's Fire actor remained "Like a Virgin"—admitting he blew it when Madge requested his presence backstage after an '80s concert.

$17
Amazon

All That Is Bitter and Sweet by Ashley Judd

Biggest Revelation: The Divergent actress alleges that she was neglected and exposed to chronic drug use while her mother, Naomi Judd, was transforming herself into a country legend.

$12
Amazon

The Body Book by Cameron Diaz

Juiciest Tidbit: In a section of her book on body image, the Annie star explains that pubic hair serves as a "pretty little draping" and that ladies should consider leaving their vaginas "fully dressed."

$12
Amazon

Drinking and Dating: P.S. Social Media Is Ruining Romance by Brandi Glanville

Juiciest Tidbits: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star alleges she caught an incurable STD from ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and she Twitter stalked him and his extramarital fling turned new wife, LeAnn Rimes.

$15
Amazon

I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain! by Courtney Robertson

Juiciest Tidbit: In the chapter entitled "Catwalking & Starf--king" Robertson remembers Adrian Grenier fondly. "He had the biggest penis I'd ever seen—and the biggest bush!"

$10
Amazon

Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian by Bob Saget

Juiciest Tidbit: On Full House: "I wasn't the first choice for the role of Danny Tanner. Betty White was. Not true, but there was another actor whom they had shot the pilot with."

$15
Amazon

Deep Thoughts from a Hollywood Blonde by Jennie Garth

Biggest Revelation: She developed an anxiety disorder at the age of 19 "that was at times, nearly paralyzing," so she "stopped going to the movies or clothes shopping or doing any of the other things normal young people do."

$14
Amazon

Coreyography: A Memoir by Corey Feldman

Biggest Revelation: In graphic detail, Feldman reveals the sexual abuse he and the late Corey Haim suffered as they came to fame in the late '80s while abusing drugs.

 

$11
Amazon

Spelling It Like It Is by Tori Spelling

Juiciest Tidbits: Full of OMG and TMI moments, the reality star dishes on family poops, water breaks, miscarriage bleeding and sex tapes!

$4
Amazon

The Soundtrack of My Life by Clive Davis

Juiciest Tidbit: The twice-divorced music exec comes out as bisexual, divulging that he first hooked up with another man during "the era of Studio 54," and revealing that he eventually entered into a 15-year "monogamous relationship " with an unnamed male doctor.

$4
Amazon

Normally This Would Be Cause for Concern by Danielle Fishel

Juiciest Tidbit: She almost got rescued in the middle of the freeway by Oscar winner Jared Leto, who was the only one to stop and offer assistance when she endured a traffic accident.

$16
Amazon

Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage by Melissa Gorga

Juiciest Tidbit: In a controversial advice manual on marriage, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star informs wives: "[A] woman needs to keep herself in shape. She has to be seductive. She must be willing to try new things for her husband's pleasure and her own. And, most important, she has to be available for sex."

$17
Amazon

Bossypants by Tina Fey

Biggest Revelation: She struggled with the tough decision to get pregnant in her 40s, revealing she cried and broke down during a routine visit to her gyno. 

 

$4
Amazon

Now Accepting Roses by Amanda Stanton

Juiciest Tidbit: As Andi Dorfman did in her book, this Bachelor alum accuses ex Josh Murray of being controlling: "There were control issues, more than a few untruths told, plus other red flags along the way. Not to mention Andi Dorfman even wrote a book about his jealous, self-serving ways. And what did I do? I kept kissing him hoping he'd turn into a prince."

$9
Amazon

I'm Your Huckleberry by Val Kilmer

Juiciest Tidbit: The inside scoop on Top Gun and his relationship with Tom Cruise

$23
Amazon

Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow

Biggest Revelation: The journalist details Matt Lauer having a button on his desk to shut the door of his office—a claim that Lauer denies.

$13
Amazon

Inside Out by Demi Moore

Juiciest Tidbit: The actress fulfilled ex-husband Ashton Kutcher's threesome fantasies in hopes of keeping their relationship going.

$14
Amazon

Naturally Tan by Tan France

Biggest Revelation: The Queer Eye star reveals he started bleaching his skin at age 10.

$16
Amazon

To Me, He Was Just Dad by Joshua David Stein

Juiciest Tidbit: In this compilation of stories by sons and daughters of famous dads, Brandon Jenner shares that he only saw Caitlyn Jenner "half a dozen times" in 17 years. 

$16
Amazon

The Rural Diaries by Hilarie Burton

Juiciest Tidbit: She left One Tree Hill after her dear friend from high school was killed while serving in Iraq in the summer of 2007: "I had spent the previous few years wandering, never really finding my place, but I wanted more. I wanted a family. I wanted a home that could be a refuge and a blank canvas that would allow me to daydream, to take risks, to try and fail and try again. I wanted to push myself every day. I wanted to make every moment intentional. Wake up intentionally. Work intentionally. Eat intentionally. And rest intentionally." 

$19
Amazon

