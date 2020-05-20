Dive Into These Classic Summer Beach Read Books

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're anything like us, one of the best parts of summer is relaxing—whether poolside or in a hammock—with a frosty drink and a great book. And while we're creating our own dreamy beach oasis and comfy campsite at home these days, we can still count on the books we're reading to whisk us away.
From gripping thrillers to rom-coms and tales of friendship, we rounded up some of our absolute favorite summer reads. Whether you prefer print, Audible or Kindle, they're all available at prices where you can stock up on several—or try Kindle Unlimited. Happy reading!
The Summer Set by Aimee Agresti
A perfect summer escape, The Summer Set centers on Charlie Savoy, a former A-list celeb. Now, 10 years later, she's exiled from Hollywood and back at the summer Shakespeare theater in the Berkshires that launched her career—run by her ex. Also available on Audible.
Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Soon to be an Amazon Prime Video series starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse, and produced by Reese Witherspoon, this page-turner tells the tale of one of the world's greatest bands—and why they fell apart. Love Fleetwood Mac and Almost Famous vibes? This one's for you. Also available on Audible.
The House on Fripp Island by Rebecca Kaufmann
In this taut, page-turning novel of secrets and strife, two families—one rich, one not—vacation together off the coast of South Carolina. Little do they know that someone won't be returning home. Also available on Audible.
The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm by Hilarie Burton
In her must-read memoir, Hilarie Burton is an open book, revealing details about One Tree Hill, TRL, falling for Jeffrey Dean Morgan and leaving Hollywood behind. Also available on Audible.
Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld
From the New York Times bestselling author of American Wife and Eligible, comes a novel that imagines a deeply compelling what-might-have-been: What if Hillary Rodham hadn't married Bill Clinton? Also available on Audible.
Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan
Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan returns with returns with this glittering tale of a young woman who finds herself torn between two men: the WASPY fiancé of her family's dreams and George Zao, the man she is desperately trying to avoid falling in love with. Also available on Audible. (We also recommend continuing on the Crazy Rich Asians adventure with its equally-as-addictive sequels, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems.)
Summer Sisters by Judy Blume
One of Blume's books for adults (Wifey, anyone?), this No. 1 New York Times best-selling novel whisks you away to Martha's Vineyard as it follows the bittersweet friendship of reckless Cat and measured Vix from teens to adulthood. Also available on Audible.
Fame Adjacent by Sarah Skilton
Imagine being the only cast member of a 1990s kids' show (like the Mickey Mouse Club) who didn't hit superstardom as an adult (Hi, Justin, Britney & Ryan!). In this fun rom-com, former child star Holly Danner is determined to crash her show's big reunion after being snubbed an invite. Also available on Audible.
The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes by Suzanne Collins
In this long-awaited Hunger Games prequel, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is preparing for his one shot at glory as a mentor—to a female District 12 tribute, no less—in the 10th Annual Hunger Games. Also available on Audible.
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
This beautifully written coming-of-age mystery tells the tale of a young girl raising herself in North Carolina swampland. A Reese's Hello Sunshine Book Club selection, Witherspoon is also producing the film adaptation. Also available on Audible.
The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine
Another pick from Reese's Hello Sunshine Book Club, and Reese describes it best: "A fun and fast-paced psychological thriller about two determined women who play a high stakes game of deception that only one can win." Also available on Audible.
Valley of the Dolls by Jacqueline Susann
The cult classic film adaptation—starring the late Sharon Tate—isn't nearly as salacious as the book itself. Sex, drugs, backstabbing, catfights and clamoring for glamour—this novel has it all. Also available on Audible.
My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
Both thriller and dark comedy, this deadly debut novel is as funny as it is frightening. Also available on Audible.
The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer
In this New York Times bestseller, friendships formed at summer camp are tested in adulthood when scandal strikes. Also available on Audible.
And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie
Classics never go out of style, and this mystery is a must-read for any fan of thrillers. Ten strangers are invited to a remote island, where they are slowly picked off one by one. Also available on Audible.
An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen
Looking for some fast cash, Jessica Farris signs up for a psychological study and get more than she bargains for in this thriller. From the best-selling authors of The Wife Between Us, and currently being developed into a series by USA Network. Also available on Audible.
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
This NY Times bestselling psychological thriller centers on an painter who's convicted of murdering her husband—and the therapist obsessed with uncovering her motive. You won't be able to put it down! Also available on Audible.
Liane Moriarty is best known for her smash hit Big Little Lies, but every single one of her books is a great read, so we're recommending them all: Nine Perfect Strangers ($15 at Amazon); Big Little Lies ($2 at Amazon); The Husband's Secret ($10 at Amazon); Truly, Madly, Guilty ($10 at Amazon); What Alice Forgot ($10 at Amazon); Three Wishes; ($8 at Amazon); The Last Anniversary ($10 at Amazon); The Hypnotist's Love Story ($9 at Amazon). All also available on Audible.
—Originally published May 19, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT