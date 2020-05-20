Dive Into These Classic Summer Beach Read Books

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're anything like us, one of the best parts of summer is relaxing—whether poolside or in a hammock—with a frosty drink and a great book. And while we're creating our own dreamy beach oasis and comfy campsite at home these days, we can still count on the books we're reading to whisk us away.

From gripping thrillers to rom-coms and tales of friendship, we rounded up some of our absolute favorite summer reads. Whether you prefer print, Audible or Kindle, they're all available at prices where you can stock up on several—or try Kindle Unlimited. Happy reading!