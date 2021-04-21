22 Green Lifestyle Brands to Support on Earth Day (And Every Day)

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy (almost) Earth Day, everyone! We hope you're celebrating by giving some time, and a little extra love, to the world around you.
As part of our own Earth Day celebrations, we went looking for brands to support that help support the Earth with everything they have to offer. From celeb-loved cleaning must-haves and sustainable tech accessories to fitness accessories, convertible bags and cool weighted blankets, we've found 22 ways for you to make your lifestyle more eco-friendly.
Whether you're looking for new green takes on your old favorites, or you just want to try something different, you might find something you love that does both you and the planet some good.
Check out our faves below!
Safely
Co-founded by Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, Safely's plant-based cleaning and self-care products are a must-have, especially during these times. All of Safely's products are free of stabilizers, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes, and animal byproducts and only use the cleanest ingredients and harness the power of natural surfactants instead of harsh chemicals for the squeakiest clean. The Clean Freak Set features the brand's signature Glass Cleaner, Universal Cleaner, Everyday Laundry Detergent, Hand Soap, Hand Cream and Hand Sanitizer
Papier
Papier's stylish notebooks and stationery feature FSC-certified paper produced from sustainably sourced forests. Additionally, each purchase from Papier is made-to-order to reduce excess waste and packaged in plastic-free material for an eco-friendly process.
Nomad Noé
Formulated in Grasse, France without parabens, sulfates or phthalates, Nomad Noé's luxurious candles are hand-poured in small batches, in the United States. This process helps reduce waste, and their porcelain containers are reusable!
4ocean
In an effort to prevent single use pandemic PPE waste and improve face mask comfortability, 4ocean's Face Mask Support Frames were born. The support frames allow for more breathability and comfort while wearing your reusable mask. Additionally, the brand has pulled over 14 million pounds of trash from the ocean since 2017!
Vitamin A
Cult-favorite swimwear brand Vitamin A gives back a portion from every sale to organizations that protect our oceans. In addition to offering eco-friendly and biodegradable apparel and swimwear year-round, Vitamin A has chosen One Tree Planted as their give-back partner for April and May, a non-profit focused on global reforestation.
Huppy
We love Huppy's toothpaste tablets because they take the mess out of brushing your teeth! The tablets feature safe, clean ingredients like N-HA, a non-toxic fluoride alternative, plus aloe vera, xylitol, and coconut and peppermint oils. Just pop one in your mouth, chew, wet your brush and brush away for a squeaky-clean smile. Plus, they are easier to travel with compared to a normal tube of toothpaste that could leak all over your makeup and skincare products.
Hello Bello
Created by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Hello Bello offers affordable, eco-friendly family essentials like diapers, detergents and hand sanitizers. Their plant-based wipes are hypoallergenic, pH-balanced, fragrance-free and made without alcohol, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, parabens or formaldehyde donors.
Bloomscape
Bloomscape calls itself a modern online garden center that delivers the largest variety of quality houseplants directly from the greenhouse, and there's nothing greener than livening up your home with some gorgeous plants. But if you have a black thumb like us and you're wanted for plant manslaughter in several states, the Easy Peasy collection was made for you. They're easy for beginners, come potted, need low to partial light, and ship to your home with all the tips and tricks you need to make them thrive.
Casetify
Buy a phone case, plant a tree? Yup, if you buy one from Casetify. The maker of stylish and durable tech protection just launched the world's first customizable 100% compostable phone case made of bamboo-based materials, and no virgin plastic. It's slim but durable, protecting your phone from dings, drops, scratches and more. And of course, you can customize it to your specifications. But best of all, for every compostable case sold, Casetify will plant a tree through Earth Day Network's Canopy Project.
Manduka
Whatever your home-based workout, having the right mat helps support your efforts. We recommend this eco-friendly yoga mat from Manduka, which offers a slightly thicker surface to work with at 6mm, in comparison to standard yoga mats. And it's OEKO-TEX®️ certified, so no harmful chemicals will get in the way of your flow!
Osprey
If you're like us, you pack your life into your bag before you go out for the day. Let us introduce you to the bag that will help you carry it all: Osprey's Arcane Tote Pack. It transitions easily from a chic tote to a full-on backpack, depending on your carrying needs, and comes with a handy built-in self-locking hook to keep your goods safe from sneaky hands. But it's also made from durable certified recycled fabrics made from 13.5 plastic bottles, making it good for the Earth, too.
OtterBox
Rather than adding to waste by taking another disposable cup from your local coffee house, why not get one that's built to last until the end of time? Made with a stainless steel outer with a copper core, the OtterBox Elevation 16 Tumbler keeps your hots hot and your colds cold... and if you want to extend its use past your morning latte, there's a collection of interchangeable lids to help you out, including a Thermal Lid, Straw Lid or Cocktail Shaker Lid. You might as well ditch all your other drinkware and just use this from now on.
Oral-B
Thanks to Oral-B's new Clic toothbrush, you can save up to 60% less plastic over 2 years by replacing just the brush head instead of the whole toothbrush every couple months. Additionally, the brush features x-shaped, criss-cross bristles to help get rid of plaque and promote a healthier mouth.
Bearaby
Bearaby's latest blanket is the Tree Napper, which is a silky-soft and sustainable cooling weighted blanket that helps promote deeper sleep and reduce stress. Just imagine how refreshed you'll feel after taking a nap snuggled up in this blanket!
Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative is the first plastic-neutral retailer in the world with plans to go completely plastic-free by 2025! The retailer offers a wide variety of clean household products and personal care items that will allow you to feel at ease knowing your purchase is safe for the whole family and will protect the environment.
Impala RollerSkates
Yes, we are full-on recommending old-school quad rollerskates from Impala Rollerskates. Why? First off, because they're so damn cool. But secondly, because they're 100% PETA-approved vegan, and the brand makes conscious decisions throughout all stages of design and production to ensure they're doing no harm, focusing on every detail from materials to manufacturing processes.
Country Archer
Founded on the ideals of crafting better food for a better world, Country Archer uses real ingredients that are better for the planet, like 100% grass-fed and finished beef, and cage-free turkey from pasture-raised sources. Their meats come from farms that use regenerative practices help restore soil health and microbial diversity, make the land more resilient to flooding and drought through deep-rooted grasses, and help fight climate change as grasslands and large pastures pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Try some of their gluten-free beef jerky and taste the difference.
SkinnyDipped
These delicious chocolate almonds should come with a warning, 'cause it's way too easy to tear through a bag (or three) and not even realize you just ate your body weight in sweets. But the good thing is, all of SkinnyDipped's snacks are made with non-GMO ingredients, ethically-sourced chocolate and no artificial colors or flavors. They're also committed to sourcing as many certified bee-friendly and PPO-free nuts as possible and support social impact programs in Cote d'Ivoire to help women and children that are adversely affected by unfair cacao practices. Help them help others by grabbing this five-flavor pack, but don't blame us if you eat them all in one sitting.
Juniper Ridge
Welcome to another of our scent-based obsessions: Juniper Ridge. Though the brand makes so much more than incense, we can't get enough of their intoxicating Aromatic Cedar Incense, made with all-natural ingredients and no synthetic fragrances. The brand's mandate is simple: to bring nature home through sustainable practices with a range of teas, essential oils, body goods and more. We're all in.
Stasher
Looking for a more sustainable option than plastic wrap and bags to store your food? Welcome to Stasher. Their bags are radically functional and endlessly reusable, made entirely from silicone (making them a highly-sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bags). Start out with one of their bestsellers, the Stand-Up 100% Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bag... and chances are you'll want the rest of their product line, too.
Beekeeper's Naturals
Add a little sweetness to your life courtesy of Beekeeper's Naturals B.Powered, a super-tasty superfood honey that combines high quantities of therapeutic propolis, royal jelly, and bee pollen to promote overall balance while giving your body immune support and energy. Supporting Beekeeper's Naturals means supporting their mission to keep bees happy and healthy, as the global bee population is on the decline due to widespread habitat loss, increased use of pesticides, and climate change. The brand has committed themselves to sustainable beekeeping and eliminating pesticides from beehives and their products.
Keep the green vibes going with these 22 Sustainable Beauty Brands to Support on Earth Day (and Every Day).