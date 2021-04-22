Inside Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Incredibly Private Marriage

Instagram

Since the first did-not-see-that-coming reveal that they were together and already parents, the twosome have gotten a bit less cagey about their coupling. Or, perhaps, it's just that Morgan has gotten a little worse about holding back his joy. Either way, the pair tend to share just enough to let us know we should be jealous of their union.

For instance, there's the holiday tradition of watching Les Misérables, one Burton admits Morgan doesn't love, but indulges anyway.

"My family watches the same two movies every Christmas and it kills my husband," she shared with Us Weekly in 2018. "He likes the Die Hard of it all. We can definitely fit Die Hard in, and then Les Mis. My son is obsessed with Les Mis. My whole family is obsessed with Les Mis, and poor Jeffrey is just like, 'I don't understand why they're singing, like why are they singing?'"

And who didn't melt a little when Burton revealed she was wearing a shirt with Morgan's likeness on it so that Dad was "here to represent" during then-infant daughter George's nap time?