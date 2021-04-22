Mother's Day Gifts for the Earth Mother

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If mom values sustainability and everything all-natural, looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift may leave you feeling stumped. But there's no need to overthink it!
From plant-based recipes to ethically made clothing and clean beauty products, you'll find something that every eco-conscious mama will love and appreciate. Not to mention, Mother Earth will thank you for these buys!
Girlfriend Collective Midnight Skort
Does mom like to break a sweat? Then she'll be excited to try out this flattering skort from Girlfriend Collective, a brand that boasts ethical manufacturing and use of recycled materials. This skort come in seven different colors as well as in plus sizes.
Parade Triangle Bralette
Made with uber soft recycled yarn and a 100% cotton lining, Parade's new bralettes provide ultimate comfort and support without sacrificing style. This is a bra mom won't want to take off!
Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Shade in Sea Turtle
This blush is special not only because of its beautiful packaging, but also because it's embossed with the animal conservation effort it supports. (Each blush hue is embossed with a different animal, from a turtle to an elephant). That's right: Five percent of the net proceeds of each blush goes to charities such as the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary Foundation, the Marine Conservation Institute or the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
Love is Served: Inspired Plant-Based Recipes from Southern California by Seizan Dreux Ellis
If your mom is interested in plant-based cuisine, she'll love this cookbook by the executive chef of celeb-loved California restaurant chain Café Gratitude. Using this cookbook she can bring the flavors of the café to her home, no matter where she lives.
Garden of Life Essential Oils Starter Pack
Stock up mom's essential oils stash with this gift set from Garden of Life. It includes lavender, peppermint, lemon and tea tree essential oils that are responsibly sourced from organic farms.
Reformation Spaulding Linen Dress
This floral dress will look great on mom for Mother's Day brunch. Plus, Reformation is all about sustainability, especially when it comes to the fabrics they use for their clothing.
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio
Speaking of skincare, she'll love this gift trio of rose and coconut products including a coconut oil body polish, a rose hibiscus hydrating face mist and a coconut rose lip conditioner. This line is cruelty free, responsibly packaged and all natural.
MASONgrey Kimmy Robe
By using slower manufacturing processes, MASONgrey's dreamy styles help conserve valuable resources. Their must-have robes and pajamas feature the softest fabric blends that will make mom feel oh so cozy and loved.
Otherland Garden Party Candle
Made with reusable USA-made glass tumblers and a clean coconut and soy wax blend, Otherland's candles will make your mom's house smell like a garden! Additionally, their candles are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and are always cruelty free.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye High Waisted Midi Leggings
Any yogi would love to be gifted these high waisted leggings that are also available in plus sizes. They come in a variety of hues, but we're partial to this rose option. Beyond Yoga is female-founded and run, plus its clothing is responsibly sourced.
Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers
The celeb-loved sneaker brand uses revolutionary wool fabric and renewable materials, so mom can stay active while helping the environment.
Sonix Floral Fantasy Chalk MagSafe® Compatible iPhone Case
If you want to give your mom something she will use every day, get her this adorable floral phone case made with eco-friendly materials. Plus, Sonix's cases are antimicrobial and super durable!
Behno Mary Bag Mini Pebble
In addition to supporting women's rights and bettering socioeconomic conditions for garment workers, Behno is devoted to limiting waste, upcycling and sourcing sustainable leathers. This stylish yet functional bag is sure to put a smile on your mom's face come Mother's Day!
W3LL People High Vibrations Cream Trio
Made with non-toxic ingredients, this versatile palette offers three cream-based highlighters that will make mom glow! Additionally, the sustainably-made trio features plant-based formulas.
