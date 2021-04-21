20 Fascinating Facts From Prince's Unforgettable Life

Prince and the King

Michael Jackson and Prince had a famously contentious relationship throughout the '80s and '90s. As Prince explained to Chris Rock in 1997, he was originally intended to appear on Jackson's hit "Bad," but he bristled at nearly everything about it. "You know that Wesley Snipes character [from the video]? That would have been me," he said. "You run that video in your mind. The first line in that song is, 'your butt is mine' so I was saying, 'Who gonna sing that to whom? Because you sure ain't singing it to me, and I sure ain't singing it to you.' So right there we got a problem."

According to Prince's former fiancee Susannah Melvion, "[Prince] couldn't believe Michael had the nerve to call it 'I'm Bad.' He was like, 'There's nothing badass about him.' He could not let Michael get away with it. Not only was he not going to sing it with him, he went into the studio and re-recorded it to what he thought it should be and sent it back to Michael. Like 'No. And by the way, this is what it should be.' That was the end of that. But that's how Prince was."

His engineer David Z told the Star-Tribune about a late '80s encounter he witnessed in a recording studio in Los Angeles, where Prince invited Jackson to play ping-pong. Apparently, the latter didn't know how. "'You want me to slam it?' Prince asked," David recalled. "Michael drops his paddle and holds his hands up in front of his face so the ball won't hit him. Michael walks out with his bodyguard, and Prince starts strutting around like a rooster. 'Did you see that? He played like Helen Keller.'"