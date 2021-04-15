The 8 Best Sites for Unique Mother's Day Flowers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whoever you're shopping for this Mother's Day—mom, stepmom, grandma, godmother, auntie, dog mom, you name it—there's one gift (most) moms love: flowers! But we're not talking any old cookie-cutter bouquet. We plan on sending our moms something truly unique this year, especially since many of us are still unable to hug our moms in person due to the pandemic.
From farm-fresh finds to one-of-a-kind bouquets to allergy-friendly options, below are our favorite floral delivery services to shower your loved one with flowers.
The Bouqs Co.
If you're on Instagram, then you've surely seen The Bouqs Co. blossoming in your feed. The Bouqs Co. partners with eco-friendly farms that minimize waste, recycle water and use sustainable growing practices. Prices start at $49. We recommend the Head Over Heels, an arrangement filled with pink roses, eucalyptus and silver ragwort.
Urban Stems
Urban Stems sources directly from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms to ship to their warehouses, where bouquets are assembled and delivered in beautiful packaging. And trust, Urban Stems makes some truly on-trend arrangements you won't find anywhere else. Prices start at $55. We love The Celeste Bouquet, made up of roses, delphinium, thistle and snapdragons and ivory, and a little bit of sweetness with Sugarfina's Pink Pineapples.
Lovepop Flowers
We've gotta give some love to Shark Tank fave Lovepop! Lovepop Flowers have the same intricate detailing as Lovepop's greeting cards and are allergy-friendly, portable and will never wilt. Prices start at $24. We recommend the Sweetheart Flower Bouquet.
ProFlowers
For 20 years, ProFlowers has sourced flowers only from a specific and trusted network of growers. Prices start at $35 for flowers, plants, and other gifts for Mother's Day. If you need a suggestion, we adore the Love of My Life bouquet, which is full of pink and orange roses, lilies, and carnations.
1800Flowers
Want a truly one-of-a-kind bouquet? Then look no further. With 1800Flowers, you can have a local florist handcraft a unique fresh flower bouquet made just for Mom. We also love the blue Ocean Breeze Orchids arrangement.
The Sill
The Sill is a female-owned company that has live plants, faux/dry/preserved bouquets, traditional bouquets, and botanicals in addition to wellness products and candles. If you want to give your mom flowers she can keep for a while, the Dried Pink Pampas Stems can last for years.
Terrain
Terrain is a one-stop-shop for all of your Mother's Day needs. The site has bouquets, houseplants, succulents, shrubs, fruiting trees, garlands, wreaths, bulbs, and seeds. In addition to all of the florals, there's furniture, decor, tablescapes, and more gifts mom will love. If your mom enjoys bright colors, check out the Fresh Rainbow Ranunculus Bunch, full of blooms in a spectrum of bright hues.
Ode à la Rose
There are many options to choose from at Ode à la Rose, from signature bouquets and farm fresh flowers. They also have everlasting arrangements and preserved roses that will last (in perfect condition) for a full year. If your mom loves all roses, get her the Lucille arrangement full of peach, pink, and white preserved roses.
—Originally published on April 21, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT