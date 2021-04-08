The Best Personalized Jewelry Finds for Mother's Day

Made by Mary is all about the personalized shopping experience. You can add 3 names to this necklace in addition to other customizations. The necklace is available in gold, silver, and rose gold in shiny or matte finishes. You can pick the length and if you're not positive about mom's preferences or if you just want to give her options, you can include a 1.5-inch chain extender so she can lengthen her necklace whenever she wants. There are also double bar and single bar necklaces available.