The Best Personalized Jewelry Finds for Mother's Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Personalized gifts always feel extra special—and that's why they're such a great go-to present for Mother's Day. Jewelry is a great gift to customize with a name, saying, initial, zodiac sign, birthstone, or any other sentimental symbol. Below, shop 16 personalized jewelry pieces from Kate Spade, Gorjana, Anthropologie, Kendra Scott, Fossil, Brook & York, Made by Mary, and more that will make the moms in your life feel adored.
3 Stone Bezel Set Birthstone Silver Necklace
Get up to 6 birthstones on this necklace. You can symbolize each generation with a stone for grandmother, mother, and child. You can have a birthstone for every kid in the family. Or even come up with your own idea.
Brook & York Nella Nameplate Ring
Spell out your name or "mom" to create a custom ring for your mother. Choose between gold, rose gold, or silver to match the jewelry she already has.
Made by Mary Skinny Vertical Bar Necklace - Triple
Made by Mary is all about the personalized shopping experience. You can add 3 names to this necklace in addition to other customizations. The necklace is available in gold, silver, and rose gold in shiny or matte finishes. You can pick the length and if you're not positive about mom's preferences or if you just want to give her options, you can include a 1.5-inch chain extender so she can lengthen her necklace whenever she wants. There are also double bar and single bar necklaces available.
Brook & York Grace Birthstone Toggle Necklace
If you love personal jewelry, but prefer a more subtle design, this birthstone toggle necklace is a great choice. It's also a great pick for last-minute shoppers. Just pick the applicable birthstone and it's available to ship within 24 hours. Oh, and the shipping is free.
Made by Mary Name Bar Necklace
Give your mom exactly what she wants with this customizable name bar necklace from Made by Mary. Choose between silver, gold, rose gold chains with a shiny or matte finish. You can put your name on the bar, "mom," or something else to make this a special piece for your mother.
Gorjana Astrology Coin Necklace
How pretty are these 18 karat gold-plated brass necklaces that depict the zodiac constellations? They're simple enough to wear everyday and make for a beautiful gift. They're available for every zodiac sign, so you can a personalized pick for your mom.
Anthropologie Delicate Monogram Necklace
Check out this unique take on a monogram necklace. Just pick mom's first or last initial. Or even give her a necklace with her child's initial. There are a few options with this one.
Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace
Pick an initial to go on this simple, pretty 12 karat gold-plated necklace. The other side is engraved with "one in a million." And the best part is that this is a great choice for last minute shoppers. They're already engraved and ready to (rush) ship.
Mama Charm
This small "mama" charm would hang nicely from a simple gold chain. It features 24 karat gold-vermeil.
Kendra Scott March Pisces Charm Necklace Set In Gold
No matter her zodiac sign, there's a birthstone necklace for her at Kendra Scott. They're available in gold or silver.
Ryan Porter Initial Chain Bracelet
Gift mom this delicate chain 14 karat gold-fill bracelet with an initial inspired by typewriter keys. She can wear it alone or stack it with her other bracelets.
Jenny and Jude Custom Morse Code Gold Fill Bracelet
You can get any word spelled out in Morse code dots and dashes on this 14 karat gold-fill or sterling silver bracelet. Mom will love the secret meaning behind it.
Nancy Nelson Zodiac I.D Bracelets
These handmade, brass zodiac I.D. bracelets are super chic. Each comes with a personality zodiac card so she knows what her sign means.
Fossil Bar Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Necklace
You can have anything you like engraved on this bar necklace, whether that's a special date or name. The engraving is free.
Gorjana Bespoke Signet Ring
This understated 18 karat gold-vermeil ring is stunning when you have an initial or a favorite number engraved on it. How special is that?
Fossil Scalloped Disc Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Necklace
Pick from several different fonts to get letters or numbers engraved on the disk of this stunning necklace. We think mom will love this thoughtful gift.
—Originally published April 16, 2020, at 5:06 p.m. PT