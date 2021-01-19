Ben & AnaDolly PartonJustin & JessicaBridgertonDie NeuestenVideos

Celebs Prove the Tie-Dye Trend Is Here to Stay

The hosts of Daily Pop break down the trend, plus shop the look from Good American, Revolve and more.

The official celeb-approved quarantine uniform? It's still the tie dye sweatsuitSofia Richie, Snooki and Vanessa Hudgens have most recently rocked theirs. 

The hosts of Daily Pop break down this trend and more for you today during their Tuesday Trends segment. You can get the look below at a variety of price points from Good American, Revolve and more.

Good American Tie Dye Hoodie and Sweat Short

The subtle blue tie dye print on this set is to die for. We love that the shorts are high-waisted.

$95
hoodie
$75
short

Bobi Tie Dye Terry Shorts

Don't pass up these cotton shorts with a drawstring waist. They're super comfy!

$57
Revolve

Good American Trippy Tie Waist Capri

It doesn't get cuter than these high-waisted capris with a drawstring. 

$109
capri

Tie Dye Pullover and Slant Pocket Pants Set

This tie-dye sweat set is super affordable and comes in a muted darker hue.

$24
SheIn

True Reflections Cropped Sweater and Sweatpants in Stormy Tie Dye

We love this cropped sweater and sweatpant combo in a pastel tie-dye.

$40
(sweater) White Fox
$70
(sweatpants)

