Celebs Prove the Tie-Dye Trend Is Here to Stay

The official celeb-approved quarantine uniform? It's still the tie dye sweatsuit. Sofia Richie, Snooki and Vanessa Hudgens have most recently rocked theirs.
The hosts of Daily Pop break down this trend and more for you today during their Tuesday Trends segment. You can get the look below at a variety of price points from Good American, Revolve and more.
Good American Tie Dye Hoodie and Sweat Short
The subtle blue tie dye print on this set is to die for. We love that the shorts are high-waisted.
Bobi Tie Dye Terry Shorts
Don't pass up these cotton shorts with a drawstring waist. They're super comfy!
Good American Trippy Tie Waist Capri
It doesn't get cuter than these high-waisted capris with a drawstring.
Tie Dye Pullover and Slant Pocket Pants Set
This tie-dye sweat set is super affordable and comes in a muted darker hue.
True Reflections Cropped Sweater and Sweatpants in Stormy Tie Dye
We love this cropped sweater and sweatpant combo in a pastel tie-dye.