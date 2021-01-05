11 Stress Relief Products That Aren't a Gimmick

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You can practice self care in a variety of ways, from meditating to pampering yourself at home. If you're feeling stressed (who isn't?) there are some great products out there promising to soothe your senses. Taking time out of the day to apply a body creme or squeeze a stress ball can't hurt, after all.
So below, 11 stress relief products from Anthropologie, Amazon and more that aren't a gimmick.
Stress-Fix Concentrate
Keep this rollerball with you at all times for when you need a little aromatherapy pick-me-up. It's made with certified organic lavender, lavandin and clary sage.
Ban.do Rainbow Stress Ball
The next time you're feeling tense just squeeeeeze down on this stress ball to let out all of your frustration. It looks cute sitting on your desk too, thanks to its cheerful rainbow design.
The Plant Lady by Sarah Simon
Coloring books are not only for children. Any plant lady will love coloring in the pages of this book that depicts scenes from a hiking trail in the Pacific Northwest to a garden filled with sunflowers, artichokes and more.
Stress-Fix Body Creme
This luxurious body creme has an aroma that is proven to reduce feelings of stress. That's thanks to the scents of organic lavender, lavandin and clary sage.
Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Mind Roller Ball
Catch a whiff of this chamomile, frankincense, bitter orange, coconut oil and rosemary leaf extract roller ball to feel instantly more zen. You can take it with you anywhere to apply when you're feeling stressed.
Serene House Cool Mist Cosmos Scentilizer Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser
Use an essential oil diffuser to bring aromatherapy to your space. This one is beautiful, plus features a built-in timer and automatic shut-off.
Yogi Honey Lavender Stress Relief Tea (Six-Pack)
Sipping on a cup of hot tea is guaranteed to relax, but these tea bags also include herbs that have traditionally been used to relieve stress: lavender, chamomile and lemon balm. You'll get 96 tea bags total with this order.
Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Pillow Mist in Stress Relief
You may remember using Bath and Body Works pillow mist in high school, and it's still just as great. This one is tailored toward stress relief thanks to scents of eucalyptus and spearmint.
Verilux HappyLight Lucent Light Therapy Lamp
This lamp mimics sunlight to give you a mood boost. Sit in front of it every day as a stress relief ritual.
Happy Spritz Essential Oil Spray
Spritz this essential oil spray directly on your face and body to breathe in peppermint, eucalyptus and organic lemon. You can pick from other scent options as well.
Velvet Napper
Bearaby's velvet napper weighted blankets sell out in a snap but this one is still available. You can pick from three different weight options.
Up next, the best video games to play your way to fitness.
—Originally published April 15, 2020 at 1:05 p.m. PT