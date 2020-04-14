Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Is ''Extremely Embarrassed'' By the Staged Rowing Photos

Weitere : Lori Loughlin's Daughters' Infamous Rowing Pics Revealed

Last week, photos of Lori Loughlin's two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, posing on an indoor rowing machine were revealed by federal prosecutors in the college admissions scandal. Now, according to an E! News source, Jade is "extremely embarrassed."

On April 9, in new court documents obtained by E! News, emails, phones, transcripts and photos further revealed Loughlin's and Mossimo Giannulli's alleged involvement with the scam's accused ring leader, William "Rick" Singer.

Prosecutors allege that the photos of their daughters posing on an indoor rowing machine were sent to Singer to help them gain admission to the University of Southern California.

Beside feeling embarrassed that the fabricated photos have been shared with the public, the E! News source shared that Jade "is fully aware [that] this predicament is ongoing and she will have waves of sadness and anger."

Further, the source shared that the two sisters have "definitely been leaning on each other and it's been helpful that they are going through this together."