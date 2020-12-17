15 Killer Holiday Gifts for True Crime Fans

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Between TV shows on Oxygen (your channel for true crime, all the time), documentaries and countless podcasts, we're in the golden age of true crime content... so obviously, we're all obsessed. And when an obsession takes hold there's only one thing to do: shop it!
Whether the true crime fan is someone near and dear, or it's you and you're indulging in a little self-celebration, we've culled a list of must-have gifts for any true crime obsessive. There's Unsolved Case File games and books, practical offerings that can support their own investigations and even some fashionable choices! Anyone who can fall asleep soundly after a Dateline episode, will love and appreciate these holiday gifts.
Check out our list below, and get some things for you and yours to further your true crime obsession!
Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit
You fell in love with the Netflix show, so now it's time to read the book that inspired it! This is the story of Special Agent John Douglas' 25-year FBI career, sharing how he used psychological profiling to gain insights into serial killers and notorious criminals. This one's a must for any true crime fan.
Keith Morrison T-Shirt
Anyone who loves true crime, knows who Keith Morrison is and one of his most memorable lines. Your friends will love this tee paying tribute to the Dateline host.
Umbra Bulletboard
If you're going to create a crime wall, you might as well do it in style. This bulletin board has the best of all worlds, with perforated metal covering cork board, so you can use push pins or magnets to put up your crime photos and index cards with theories. Plus, it comes with everything you need to get started—with the exception of red yarn, of course.
Christmas Giftable Amber Light
Time for lights out, but want to keep reading Mindhunter? The bonus of using this amber light is it doesn't have the same effect as white or blue light—namely, messing with your circadian rhythm. Plus, it's lightweight, rechargeable and portable.
Bloody Alphabet: The Scariest Serial Killers Coloring Book
Get your creepy on with this adult coloring book, featuring 23 of the most notorious serial killers in history. Chances are you won't feel very zen after coloring portraits of Ted Bundy, Charles Manson and Richard Ramirez, to name a few… but that's probably the point.
Zodiac: The Shocking True Story of the Hunt for the Nation's Most Elusive Serial Killer by Robert Graysmith
The author was prompted to write this thrilling novel after working at the San Francisco Chronicle in 1969 when the Zodiac killer began his eleven-month reign of terror. Graysmith's account reveals facts previously unreleased, including the complete text of the killer's letters.
Crime Scene Paper Evidence Bag- 100 Pack
Who says you can't embrace your obsession throughout all facets of your life! Dress up lunchtime with these crime scene evidence bags… but be prepared for people to move away from you in the office lunch room.
The Husband Did It T-Shirt
Because you know he did! But that doesn't mean you shouldn't shout it from the rooftops in this lightweight cotton-blend t-shirt.
Unsolved Case Files Murder Mystery Game
Put yourself in the shoes of a cold-case detective, sift through his files, and solve a decades-old murder in this fun game, which offers over 50 investigation documents and photos to help you along the way.
True Crime Pattern Socks
Now you can wear murder and mayhem on your feet with these comfy socks, made from a stretchy poly/nylon/elastane blend with extra cushioning in the sole.
A Year of True Crime Page-A-Day Calendar 2021
From cults to disappearances to the cold cases of yesteryear that still captivate our attention, each day of this calendar features another case for you to obsess over.
I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer by Michelle McNamara
This New York best-seller is a must for anyone who is fascinated with the Golden State Killer. The author, who died while writing the book, was also a true crime journalist. In the book, she goes in depth to describe the chilling details of the crimes and the clues she believed would lead to the killer's identity.
The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle
Before you see Clint Eastwood's take on the Richard Jewell story, read the book that inspired the movie. The Suspect draws on five years of reporting that explores the rise of domestic terrorism, the 24/7 news cycle, and Jewell's quest to clear his name.
Murder Mystery Puzzle Book
Crack 20 different diabolical cases using a variety of puzzle-solving skills! Perfect for game nights or lazy weekend days.
Serial Killer Playing Cards
Use this playing card set, featuring murderers Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy, to play your favorite games.
—Originally published on Dec. 5, 2019, at 4 a.m. PT