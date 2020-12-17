Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos
15 Killer Holiday Gifts for True Crime Fans

From books to flashlights to creepy coloring books, we've got what every true crime fan needs.

von Carly Milne, Emily Spain Dez 17, 2020
EComm, True Crime Gift GuideE! Illustration

Between TV shows on Oxygen (your channel for true crime, all the time), documentaries and countless podcasts, we're in the golden age of true crime content... so obviously, we're all obsessed. And when an obsession takes hold there's only one thing to do: shop it! 

Whether the true crime fan is someone near and dear, or it's you and you're indulging in a little self-celebration, we've culled a list of must-have gifts for any true crime obsessive. There's Unsolved Case File games and books, practical offerings that can support their own investigations and even some fashionable choices! Anyone who can fall asleep soundly after a Dateline episode, will love and appreciate these holiday gifts.

Check out our list below, and get some things for you and yours to further your true crime obsession!

20 Holiday Gifts for Golden Girls Fans

Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit

You fell in love with the Netflix show, so now it's time to read the book that inspired it! This is the story of Special Agent John Douglas' 25-year FBI career, sharing how he used psychological profiling to gain insights into serial killers and notorious criminals. This one's a must for any true crime fan.

$18
$13
Amazon

Keith Morrison T-Shirt

Anyone who loves true crime, knows who Keith Morrison is and one of his most memorable lines. Your friends will love this tee paying tribute to the Dateline host.

$34
RedBubble

Umbra Bulletboard

If you're going to create a crime wall, you might as well do it in style. This bulletin board has the best of all worlds, with perforated metal covering cork board, so you can use push pins or magnets to put up your crime photos and index cards with theories. Plus, it comes with everything you need to get started—with the exception of red yarn, of course.

$35
$29
Amazon

Christmas Giftable Amber Light

Time for lights out, but want to keep reading Mindhunter? The bonus of using this amber light is it doesn't have the same effect as white or blue light—namely, messing with your circadian rhythm. Plus, it's lightweight, rechargeable and portable.

$35
Amazon

Bloody Alphabet: The Scariest Serial Killers Coloring Book

Get your creepy on with this adult coloring book, featuring 23 of the most notorious serial killers in history. Chances are you won't feel very zen after coloring portraits of Ted Bundy, Charles Manson and Richard Ramirez, to name a few… but that's probably the point.

$10
Amazon

Zodiac: The Shocking True Story of the Hunt for the Nation's Most Elusive Serial Killer by Robert Graysmith

The author was prompted to write this thrilling novel after working at the San Francisco Chronicle in 1969 when the Zodiac killer began his eleven-month reign of terror. Graysmith's account reveals facts previously unreleased, including the complete text of the killer's letters.

$9
Amazon

Crime Scene Paper Evidence Bag- 100 Pack

Who says you can't embrace your obsession throughout all facets of your life! Dress up lunchtime with these crime scene evidence bags… but be prepared for people to move away from you in the office lunch room.

$44
Amazon

The Husband Did It T-Shirt

Because you know he did! But that doesn't mean you shouldn't shout it from the rooftops in this lightweight cotton-blend t-shirt.

$25
Amazon

Unsolved Case Files Murder Mystery Game

Put yourself in the shoes of a cold-case detective, sift through his files, and solve a decades-old murder in this fun game, which offers over 50 investigation documents and photos to help you along the way.

$30
Amazon

True Crime Pattern Socks

Now you can wear murder and mayhem on your feet with these comfy socks, made from a stretchy poly/nylon/elastane blend with extra cushioning in the sole.

$16
Redbubble

A Year of True Crime Page-A-Day Calendar 2021

From cults to disappearances to the cold cases of yesteryear that still captivate our attention, each day of this calendar features another case for you to obsess over.

$15
Amazon

I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer by Michelle McNamara

This New York best-seller is a must for anyone who is fascinated with the Golden State Killer. The author, who died while writing the book, was also a true crime journalist. In the book, she goes in depth to describe the chilling details of the crimes and the clues she believed would lead to the killer's identity. 

$28
$18
Amazon

The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle

Before you see Clint Eastwood's take on the Richard Jewell story, read the book that inspired the movie. The Suspect draws on five years of reporting that explores the rise of domestic terrorism, the 24/7 news cycle, and Jewell's quest to clear his name.

$28
$21
Amazon

Murder Mystery Puzzle Book

Crack 20 different diabolical cases using a variety of puzzle-solving skills! Perfect for game nights or lazy weekend days.

$17
Uncommon Goods

Serial Killer Playing Cards

Use this playing card set, featuring murderers Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy, to play your favorite games.

$22
Amazon

—Originally published on Dec. 5, 2019, at 4 a.m. PT

