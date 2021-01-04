Everything You Need To Work Out from Home

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You may not be able to make it into the gym right now, but that doesn't mean your workouts have to stop!
In fact, there's plenty of great gear out there that can help you continue your fitness pursuits at home. From resistance bands and weighted ankle weights to the perfect leggings and exercise machines, your workout routine doesn't have to miss a beat. And if working out is one of your New Year's resolutions, it's the perfect time to stock up on these 21 home gym must-haves to help you reach your goals.
Shop below for everything you need to break a sweat at home!
The Mirror
This unique approach to home workouts offers a variety of sweat-friendly classes, from boxing to cardio to yoga and everything in between. You can choose your workout via an app on your phone, and even pick your music, customize your workout, and track your progress.
Ododos Out Pocket High Waist Yoga Pants
These fabu leggings come in sizes X-Small through XXX-Large, and boast four-way stretch with squat-proof protection and a high waist to hold you in place. They're available in full-length or capri, and in more than 20 color options.
Jaybird Vista Earbuds
With crystal-clear, zero-lag stereo sound and a secure fit, these weather-proof earbuds will help you reach your fitness goals while jamming out to your favorite playlists.
Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
The Bowflex promises to give you a full body workout without having to leave your house! Our glutes are already sore from looking at this sweat inducing machine.
Bala Weighted Bangle Set
Incorporate these chic and discrete, weighted bangles into your daily routine and be prepared to tone your arms and legs without having to jump on a treadmill. These athletic bangles will maximize the intensity of your at-home workouts, too.
AmazonBasics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Mat
As one of Gabrielle Union's personal faves, this 100% NBR foam exercise mat is perfect for yoga, pilates and any kind of floor workout routine that you do. It offers a textured surface and extra cushioning support thanks to its 1/2-inch thick lightweight but durable foam.
Hyfit Home Gym Monthly Bundle
Access over 500 expert-led exercises and workouts with Hyfit! The total workout system includes adjustable resistance bands made with smart technology to help you monitor your workout in real time.
Cap Barbell Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Weights
Get your guns in check with dumbbells ranging in weights from two pounds up to 12. Though they're made of cast iron, they're coated in neoprene so they're durable and give you a non-slip grip, so no worries about dropping them when you're in the middle of an intense set. They range in cost from $20 to $42, depending on what weight you select.
Bullworker Steel Bow
Relying on isometric work to condition and strengthen your chest, arms, back and abs, this unique contraption targets whatever muscle you're working using interchangeable springs that allow you to customize your resistance level. It also comes with its own carrying case and a set group of routines to start you off.
AeroPilates Reformer Plus 379
Back when the lockdowns started, these reformers were in short supply, so it's good to see them back in stock. It offers resistance using cords, while the bed features a firm padded platform cushion and foam shoulder pads to help your body alignment. And as an added bonus, it comes with a cardio rebounder to help you get your heart rate up even more. Plus, the frame is foldable and features wheels that make it easy for you to stow away.
Myuilor 5-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller
Aid your recovery and work the tension out of sore muscles with this vibrating foam roller! Enjoy five vibration frequencies to help stretch out with tightness with a 10,400 mAh battery, making it the most powerful muscle roller on the market.
Perfect Fitness Ab Carver
This ab roller features built-in resistance, ergonomic handles, and an ultra-wide wheel tread so you have stability whether you're working your center core, or going for your obliques. The handles are removable for easy storage, and there's even a high-density kneepad to help with comfort while you're carving.
Seasum Women's High Waist Booty Leggings
With 15,000 5-Star reviews, these leggings have a lightweight, textured stretch fabric to cover any signs of cellulite and naturally lift your bottom. Not to mention, these athletic leggings are high-waisted so your waist will look snatched.
Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16
Stationary bikes have gotten a major upgrade in recent years, but few mimic the magic of Bowflex's entry into the category. Designed to offer an immersive ride experience, you can set it to leaning mode to up the ante with the feel of rocking or swaying while you "ride down winding roads," or leave it in stationary mode for a more classic feel.
Synergee Core Sliders
But if an ab wheel isn't your thing, try these core sliders to zero in on your abs. Designed to challenge your balance and stability with every exercise, they encourage you to activate your abs on a whole other level. Plus they're small, light and compact, and dual-sided so you can use them whether you're working out on hardwood or carpet. Get them in one of five colors.
Tomshoo 5-in-1 AB Wheel Roller Kit
Or, you could go in an entirely different direction and get a whole kit built around the ab roller that includes a jump rope, hand grippers, push-up bars and a pad that will help protect your knees while you work. Plus, the push-up bars can be detached or mounted, depending on what you prefer.
AmazeFan Sit Up Bar
Combine ab work and arm work with this portable sit-up bar that features resistance bands made of 100% high-end silicone to give your muscles a little extra work. Attaching to your floor using a suction cup, the bar features thickened foam to help keep your feet in place as you work your arms, legs and abs with every move. You can even use it to help perfect your push-ups and bridges, too.
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine
A #1 best seller, eight levels of magnetic resistance make your workout as challenging or as accessible as you need, while a digital monitor tracks your progress and checks your pulse. Meanwhile, the handlebars and footpads are anti-slip, while a stabilizer gives you smooth, even movements with every stride.
AmazonBasics Medicine Ball
Work your arms, core, legs and more in a whole new way with this medicine ball, ranging in weight from four pounds up to 20. Not only will it work you out, it'll help you build your core strength, balance and coordination... and while it has a good grip, it also bounces off hard surfaces if you get butterfingers (or it's part of your workout to throw it). Serena Williams recommends this one!
UrbnFit Balance Disc
Available in five colors, this balance disc will trigger and challenge all your stabilizer muscles when you add it to your workout (we love it for doing one-legged squats). You can easily add it to your yoga, pilates, or other full-body strengthening routine to improve your ab strength, balance, coordination and flexibility. And when you're not using it to work out, it doubles as lumbar support for your favorite office chair.
Tribe Resistance Bands Set
Or, you could go with an entire set of resistance bands that includes five color-coded resistant tube bands, along with four color-coded resistant loop bands. And to make your workout easier (or harder, if that's your druthers), this set includes two extra large cushioned handles, a door anchor, and cushioned ankle straps so you can get a full-body resistance training workout.
NordicTrack Commercial 1750
With world-class trainers and 16,000 on-demand workouts, you'll never get bored with the NordicTrack Commercial 1750. Additionally, with Google Maps™0 workout technology you can literally run around the world and explore beautiful trails.
—Originally published July 16, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. PT