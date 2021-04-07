23 Mother's Day Gifts for the Glam Mom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Is your mom your style icon? Does she always look put-together? Does she love to pamper herself with luxurious beauty treatments? Does she usually opt for silky soft, plush fabrics? If your mom is a fan of everything glam, we have some gift ideas from jewelry to skincare tools to that will be right up her alley... that you'll probably end up "borrowing."
So whether you're shopping for your mom, the mother of your children, hinting for gifts you want to receive, or anything else Mother's Day-related, check them out our picks below to make May 9 extra glitzy.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2 Pack)
Aside from being aesthetically pleasing, this satin pillowcase reduces hair breakage and frizz. It also prevents facial sleep lines from forming and eyelashes from creasing. It's available in 23 colors and three sizes.
Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
Does it get any more iconic than a pair of oversized sunglasses? Meghan Markle, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Gigi Hadid have been spotted in these Le Specs shades.
Zadro Luxe Towel Warmer With Timer
Of course this towel warmer made the cut. It even has the word "luxe" in its name. This was made for towels, but why not warm up your robe, blanket, or pajamas for luxurious relaxation.
Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Shirt
Bring some sophistication to the beach or the pool with this cover-up. There are 30 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Radley London Hope Street Large Open Top Shoulder Bag
The Radley London Hope Street Bag is practical and glamorous. The glossy faux croc bag has room for all of the essentials and it has dividers and pockets to keep things organized.
Electric Picks Mesh XL Necklace
Aim for elegance with this mesh necklace from Electric Picks.
Ode à la Rose Preserved Roses
Roses are always in style, but typical roses don't last very long. The preserved roses from Ode à la Rose look perfect for an entire year and come in a beautiful vase.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask– 20 Pairs
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks reduce wrinkles and fine lines in the undereye area. Leave these on for 20 minutes and you'll have revitalized and refreshed skin.
Charlotte Tilbury Luscious Lip Slick Kit
The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk shade is universally adored. This set includes the iconic lipstick shade in the magic Matte Revolution finish along with a matching lip liner that's waterproof. There's also a mini version of this set at Sephora.
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
Washing your face can be a spa-like experience every morning with the PMD Clean Pro device. It is a gentle device that breaks down dirt and oil within the pores. There's much more though to this compact device beyond cleansing. It also has the ActiveWarmth Facial Massage function which allows for the deeper absorption of your skincare products. Additionally, the rose quartz reduces visible signs of inflammation.
The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara G Forden
The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed is a book full of glitz, glamour, and intrigue. You'll want to read this one before the movie adaption, starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino is released.
Hera Link Bracelet
A simple paperclip chain bracelet can add some glam to any outfit. Mom will love this gold-plated option.
Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore
Cheers your mom (in person or over Zoom) with this prosecco on Mother's Day. You can get it delivered right to her doorstep thanks to Drizly, and it has cheerful aromas of pineapple and peach.
Bormioli Rocco Vintage-Inspired Italian Cocktail Glasses Set of Four
Speaking of stiff drinks, mom needs the proper glassware to pour them into. This selection of vintage-inspired Italian cocktail glasses offers a unique gift starting at $32 for a set of four.
Drunk Elephant The Littles
Everyone has been raving about Drunk Elephant skincare, so let mom take the brand for a spin thanks to this set that includes eight bestsellers. P.S. Are you wondering what's up with that name? Drunk Elephant is actually a supporter of the International Elephant Foundation.
Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Travel Candle
It's not every day that you treat yourself to a nice candle, so be sure to gift mom one this Mother's Day. She won't be able to get enough of this scent from Jo Malone.
GHD Classic Good Hair Day Kit
Guarantee a good hair day for mom thanks to this GHD kit that includes it all: a hair straightener, heat protect spray, a paddle brush, sectioning clips and a heat-resistant styler pouch that converts into a heat mat. This set is valued at $276, which means you are saving $77.
Slip Sleep Mist
Going to sleep is made luxurious thanks to some aromatherapy. This room mist is meant to be sprayed in the air has a chamomile lavender scent.
Floral Press Candle
A candle that doubles as a décor element? Mom will love it. These candles with pressed botanical lids come in five different scent and lid combinations.
Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slide
These wool slides are the house shoes mom will never want to take off. They come in three different colors and are quite sassy, we'd say.
Anthropologie Mother's Day Beauty Blooms Gift Set
Allow Anthropologie to do the work for you with this gift set including 10 premium samples from Sunday Riley, Grown Alchemist and more. It also comes with a wildflower seed packet for planting and in a beautiful keepsake box by illustrator Emily Taylor meant to be reused for photos, letters or any other knick knacks.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
The gift of great hair is one that will always be appreciated. If mom has been using the same old hair dryer for years, spoil her with the game-changing Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. It's designed to dry hair quickly while protecting it from heat damage.
—Originally published on Apr. 13, 2020, at 2:43 a.m. PT