These $27 Rain Boots Have 8,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

As always, you don't just have to take our word for it. Over 8,200 shoppers are singing the praises of the Asgard Chelsea rain boot, bestowing the product with glowing five-star reviews.

"These boots are so affordable and got me through a two week trip through Europe! They were very comfortable for everyday wear and hiking," shares one world traveler. "They do their job very well and don't cost over $100 like every other hiking shoe. If you're considering these, do it!"

Another satisfied customer wholeheartedly agreed: "I LOVE THESE. I've gotten many compliments. They're rain boots that can be worn in social gatherings without looking, well, silly! Super cute, comfy, haven't ripped or broken yet (after 3 months of regular wear)...Great purchase for the money, I'm very glad I got them!"

And the boots even became an everyday staple for this reviewer: "I have surprised myself by opting for these shoes almost every single day. I live in a place that can be very snowy, rainy, slushy, or muddy for long periods of time. These boots have very strong soles that help so much with traction, and they are shockingly durable! I wear them hard as a teacher who walks outside a lot to get to and from my modular room. They have no scratches and they rinse or tap clean instantly, even months after purchase. The fit is extremely comfortable. It contours to the sides of the feet, which makes your feet look smaller even though the boots are roomy. I ordered my true size and can wear them with regular socks or thick ones for snowy days.

Super versatile, cute, stylish, sturdy shoes! It's great to have a pair of rain boots that are work-appropriate! Great value."