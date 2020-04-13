18 Items to Create a Comfy, Ergonomic Home Office

Kanye WestVideosDie Neuesten

Working from bed is all fun and games until you conk out mid conference call. What we're saying is that a nice desk set-up can't hurt your focus if you're working from home. But how can you get started when creating a personalized work-space?

Shop our favorite desks, candles, and more from brands ranging from Anthropologie to Amazon below that you'll need when assembling a comfy at-home office.

Get Your National French Fry Day Fix With These Food Delivery Apps!

Ashford Desk

First things first: a desk. This beautiful mango wood option is great for small spaces thanks to its glass top offering the illusion of less clutter.

$349
Urban Outfitters

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

This sleek and chic wireless keyboard works with your computer, smartphone, tablet, you name it. It has a two-year battery life, comes in three colorways and is compatible with Apple, Android, Chrome and Windows. Best of all? It's totally affordable.

$40
$40
$40
Amazon

DesignWorks Ink Affairs Desk Notepad

Staying at home means even more reason to sort out your affairs du jour in order to not get distracted. This desk notepad is a stylish way to do so with its important dates calendar, to-do lists, and notes section.

$18
Anthropologie

Roebling Glasses

Glasses with blue light filters have been trending, and these offer an especially stylish take. You can order them with your prescription, or opt for non-prescription lenses if you wear contacts or have 20/20 vision. They're said to offer your eyes respite from the blue light emitted from the screens you're staring at all day. Research on the effectiveness of blue light glasses is in its early stages, but you can try out a pair yourself to see if you find any relief.

$95
Felix Gray

Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser

The perfect accessory for your desk is an essential oil diffuser that fills your space with calming scents. Vitruvi's have a beautiful ceramic top and double as a décor accent.

$119
Urban Outfitters

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Barefoot In The Wild Throw in Cream/Stone

There's nothing softer than the Barefoot Dreams throws, and this one even comes in a fab animal print. Drape one over your desk chair so that it's readily available when you catch a chill.  

$180
Red Dress

Kells Ergonomic Riser Sit to Table Computer Workstation Standing Desk Converter

Sitting all day is the worst, so give your back a break by adding a riser to your desk. It raises your laptop right up so that you can also work while standing. 

$150
Wayfair

Gold Adjustable Task Desk Lamp With Marble Base

Your new desk will need a lamp so that you're not straining your eyes. This one has a midcentury modern flair with its marble base and brass pedestal. 

$45
$60
World Market

Handcarved Samuel Desk

If you want to make a design statement with your new desk, don't pass up this gorgeous hand-carved tropical hardwood one from Anthropologie. It has stunning brass pulls embellished with pink and white agate.

$1,198
Anthropologie

Chemex Eight Cup Glass Pour Over Coffee Maker

Now that the office coffee pot is no longer an option, you'll need to step up your at-home java game. Chemex pour over coffee makers always make a high-quality cup, plus they look beautiful with their wood collar handles.

$46
World Market

Mila Task Chair

Who says desk chairs have to be ugly in order to be comfortable? This cactus green option has an open back to keep you cool even with that stressful deadline looming.

$120
Joss & Main

HP 20.7-Inch LED FHD Monitor

There's nothing worse than completing your daily tasks using only one tiny laptop screen. So take the plunge and invest in a second monitor. This one has a back-lit screen that displays images in full HD.

$100
Best Buy

Rain Design Notebook Stand

Don't disregard ergonomics just because you're working from home. This laptop stand lifts your screen to eye level so that you're not hunching over at your desk.

$42
Walmart

Kikkerland Design iBed XL Lap Desk

If you are going to switch to the couch or bed, try using a lap desk. This pine wood option will fit your décor scheme, too.

$30
Urban Outfitters

Byredo Bibliothèque Bougie Parfumée Scented Candle

Burn this library-inspired scent to get in touch with your inner brainiac. It has notes of leather, vanilla, peach, and plum.

$59
Selfridges

SAD Therapy Lamp

If you're feeling blue from spending so much time indoors alone, try adding a light therapy lamp to your desk. They simulate natural daylight and can boost your mood

$100
Urban Outfitters

ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion

The health of your back is important to keep in mind while working from home. This seat cushion promises back pain and sciatica relief by reducing pressure on the tailbone with its U-shaped cut out. Plus, it's said to promote a healthy posture.

$32
Amazon

Sheldon Standing Desk

If you can't stand sitting at a computer all day, invest in this standing desk. It has a minimalist and industrial look, plus if you add stools, it can double as a counter to eat at.

$146
Wayfair

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Wrist Rest

Your typing posture shouldn't be overlooked. Ergonomists guarantee that this sloping keyboard reduces strain on your wrists and forearms.

$130
Amazon

Hanging at your house? Stream these MasterClasses and shop everything you need to work out from home

