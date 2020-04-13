18 Items to Create a Comfy, Ergonomic Home Office

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Working from bed is all fun and games until you conk out mid conference call. What we're saying is that a nice desk set-up can't hurt your focus if you're working from home. But how can you get started when creating a personalized work-space?
Shop our favorite desks, candles, and more from brands ranging from Anthropologie to Amazon below that you'll need when assembling a comfy at-home office.
Ashford Desk
First things first: a desk. This beautiful mango wood option is great for small spaces thanks to its glass top offering the illusion of less clutter.
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
This sleek and chic wireless keyboard works with your computer, smartphone, tablet, you name it. It has a two-year battery life, comes in three colorways and is compatible with Apple, Android, Chrome and Windows. Best of all? It's totally affordable.
DesignWorks Ink Affairs Desk Notepad
Staying at home means even more reason to sort out your affairs du jour in order to not get distracted. This desk notepad is a stylish way to do so with its important dates calendar, to-do lists, and notes section.
Roebling Glasses
Glasses with blue light filters have been trending, and these offer an especially stylish take. You can order them with your prescription, or opt for non-prescription lenses if you wear contacts or have 20/20 vision. They're said to offer your eyes respite from the blue light emitted from the screens you're staring at all day. Research on the effectiveness of blue light glasses is in its early stages, but you can try out a pair yourself to see if you find any relief.
Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser
The perfect accessory for your desk is an essential oil diffuser that fills your space with calming scents. Vitruvi's have a beautiful ceramic top and double as a décor accent.
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Barefoot In The Wild Throw in Cream/Stone
There's nothing softer than the Barefoot Dreams throws, and this one even comes in a fab animal print. Drape one over your desk chair so that it's readily available when you catch a chill.
Kells Ergonomic Riser Sit to Table Computer Workstation Standing Desk Converter
Sitting all day is the worst, so give your back a break by adding a riser to your desk. It raises your laptop right up so that you can also work while standing.
Gold Adjustable Task Desk Lamp With Marble Base
Your new desk will need a lamp so that you're not straining your eyes. This one has a midcentury modern flair with its marble base and brass pedestal.
Handcarved Samuel Desk
If you want to make a design statement with your new desk, don't pass up this gorgeous hand-carved tropical hardwood one from Anthropologie. It has stunning brass pulls embellished with pink and white agate.
Chemex Eight Cup Glass Pour Over Coffee Maker
Now that the office coffee pot is no longer an option, you'll need to step up your at-home java game. Chemex pour over coffee makers always make a high-quality cup, plus they look beautiful with their wood collar handles.
Mila Task Chair
Who says desk chairs have to be ugly in order to be comfortable? This cactus green option has an open back to keep you cool even with that stressful deadline looming.
HP 20.7-Inch LED FHD Monitor
There's nothing worse than completing your daily tasks using only one tiny laptop screen. So take the plunge and invest in a second monitor. This one has a back-lit screen that displays images in full HD.
Rain Design Notebook Stand
Don't disregard ergonomics just because you're working from home. This laptop stand lifts your screen to eye level so that you're not hunching over at your desk.
Kikkerland Design iBed XL Lap Desk
If you are going to switch to the couch or bed, try using a lap desk. This pine wood option will fit your décor scheme, too.
Byredo Bibliothèque Bougie Parfumée Scented Candle
Burn this library-inspired scent to get in touch with your inner brainiac. It has notes of leather, vanilla, peach, and plum.
SAD Therapy Lamp
If you're feeling blue from spending so much time indoors alone, try adding a light therapy lamp to your desk. They simulate natural daylight and can boost your mood.
ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion
The health of your back is important to keep in mind while working from home. This seat cushion promises back pain and sciatica relief by reducing pressure on the tailbone with its U-shaped cut out. Plus, it's said to promote a healthy posture.
Sheldon Standing Desk
If you can't stand sitting at a computer all day, invest in this standing desk. It has a minimalist and industrial look, plus if you add stools, it can double as a counter to eat at.
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Wrist Rest
Your typing posture shouldn't be overlooked. Ergonomists guarantee that this sloping keyboard reduces strain on your wrists and forearms.
