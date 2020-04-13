Kobe BryantPaareKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photos of Her Daughters From Easter Celebration

The famous mom celebrated Easter for the first time without her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna.

It was a bittersweet Easter for Vanessa Bryant

Less than three months since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a tragic helicopter crash, the famous mother spent Easter with those closest to her: her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months. 

On Instagram, the loving mom shared adorable photos of their celebration together, featuring the teenager and her little sisters dressed to impress in sweet Easter outfits. The occasion also marked baby Capri's first Easter. 

The youngsters also took part in Easter-themed activities, like cracking open a jumbo-sized chocolate egg with the help of their mama. A clip of the two little ones melted fans and friends' hearts. 

"Adorable! Love their smiles," one comment read. 

While the family faced their first Easter without their beloved dad and sister, earlier this month it was announced the late legend will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor and we're extremely proud of him," Vanessa said in an ESPN interview. "Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here, so we're incredibly proud of him. There's some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 hall of fame class."

