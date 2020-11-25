Everything We Know About Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's College Admissions Scandal

Weitere : Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison in College Admissions Scandal

More than two weeks after Lori Loughlin began her two-month prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, her husband Mossimo Giannulli began his own 5-month sentence on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Their incarcerations come a years after Felicity Huffman served 11 days in prison for her own involvement in the scandal.

The saga began on March 12, 2019. E! News obtained court documents showing that both Huffman and Loughlin have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The Desperate Housewives alum and the Fuller House star are among over 40 individuals who have been charged in connection with the scandal.

According to the FBI affidavit, the scheme involved getting students admitted into elite colleges. It states, "Beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants—principally individuals whose high-school aged children were applying to college—conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children's admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of California–Los Angeles, among others."