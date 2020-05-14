Top Chef All Stars L.A. Week 9: Who Was Eliminated?

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo
UPDATE: This article is updated weekly after each elimination. Spoilers ahead!
Season 17 of Top Chef All Stars L.A. is in full swing, and the competition is especially fierce this time around.
Host Padma Lakshmi declared early on that the 15 chefs returning to Top Chef are among the best of the best, and they've got more motivation than ever to make it to the end as the winner will receive $250,000—the largest cash prize in the show's history.
Along the way, the chefs will be joined by the likes of everyone from Kelly Clarkson to Danny Trejo. Fan-favorite judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons are of course on board as well.
So who was eliminated week nine?
This week the contestants were challenged to a summer camp challenge using only bulk ingredients at a camping destination outside of L.A.
The winners were: Greg, Bryan and Karen (Bryan won!)
And the bottom chefs were: Lee Anne, Melissa and Brian.
Ultimately, it was...
ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Joe was eliminated for his overly complicated, soggy flatbread that none of the judges liked.
Joe competed in the Colorado season, season 15.
ELIMINATED WEEK 2: Angelo was eliminated for his overly sweet soup, whose flavors never really came together.
Angelo was in season seven and the All Stars season eight.
ELIMINATED WEEK 3: Jamie was sent home for technique that did not make the cut after he forgot to add his au jus to his dish.
Jamie competed in the Charleston-set season 14.
ELIMINATED WEEK 4: Lisa's "clunky," poorly cooked Brussels sprouts got her sent home.
Lisa was a contestant on season four, the Chicago-set season
ELIMINATED WEEK 5: Jen's lemon ginger sauce was not bright and sunny and was a weird texture, per Tom.
Jennifer Caroll was originally on season six, returned for the season eight All Stars season and in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.
ELIMINATED WEEK 6: Nini and Karen were eliminated in the team challenge as their flavors didn't sing.
Nini is a veteran of season 16.
ELIMINATED WEEK 7: Nini and Karen were eliminated in the team challenge as their flavors didn't sing. But Karen won Last Chance Kitchen and returned to the competition!
Karen was on season 13 of Top Chef.
ELIMINATED WEEK 8: Eric's salty fish sent him packing.
Eric competed in season 16 when the show was in Kentucky.
ELIMINATED WEEK 9: Lee Anne's soggy donut and badly baked clafoutis sent her packing.
Lee Anne was a contestant on season one and came back in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.
ELIMINATED WEEK 7: As the leader of failed restaurant wars team, Kevin refused to throw any of this teammates under the bus, too responsibility and went home.
Kevin is a veteran of season six in Las Vegas.
Brian was an early competitor on the show from season three.
Bryan competed in season six of the show.
Melissa was on season 12 in Boston.
Stephanie was in New Orleans for season 11.
Viewers will recognize Gregory from season 12, the Boston-set season.
Check back here each week to see the latest elimination news!
Watch Top Chef Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
(Originally published Mar. 19 at 8 p.m. PT)
