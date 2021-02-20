BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
Kim & KanyeMeghan & HarryKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

These $20 Joggers Have 1,400 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Run away with a pair in every color.

von Carolin Lehmann Feb 20, 2021 18:00Tags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop Affordable FindsShop Fashion
E-Comm: $20 Joggers, AmazonE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is there such thing as too many pairs of joggers? We think not—and especially if they're this affordable. We're talking about the much-loved SweatyRocks joggers from Amazon, which come in a whopping 36 different colors and prints and start at just $16 depending on the style. They come in sizes XS to XXL and have 1,400 five-star reviews.

Hear all about why shoppers love these particular joggers so much below.

lesen
This $25 T-Shirt Dress Has 1,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

SweatyRocks Drawstring Waist Active Pant

These high-waisted active pants have a drawstring closure. They're perfect for jogging, lounging around or running errands.

$18
Amazon

What are reviewers saying? Check it out:

"I have a small waist and a big butt but these pants accommodated both perfectly with no sag in the waistband."

"The material is great. Super comfortable and surprisingly thick—definitely not see through at all! I will definitely be purchasing in other colors!"

"These joggers are beyond perfect. A lot of the clothes on Amazon can be made cheaply with bad material, but these are NOT!"

"The way the material is cut makes you look slim and flattering. I thought that I could just wear it around the house, but these are nice enough to run errands in."

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Finally Filed to Divorce Kanye West

2

What's Really at Stake in a Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Divorce

3

Elizabeth Olsen Says She's "Very Aware" of Nepotism Impacting Career

Want more Amazon recommendations? We suggest this $14 pleated tank that has 1,300 five-star reviews and these $20 leggings that have 7,200 five-star reviews.

—Originally published April 9, 2020, at 10:32 a.m. PT

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Finally Filed to Divorce Kanye West

2

What's Really at Stake in a Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Divorce

3

Elizabeth Olsen Says She's "Very Aware" of Nepotism Impacting Career

4
EXKLUSIV

Kim Kardashian’s Thoughts on Dating Revealed After Divorcing Kanye

5

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reacts to Comments About Her Acting