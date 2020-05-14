Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Nordstrom Rack, Saks Off 5th & More

Getty Images
As we head into the weekend, there's more sales to be had... and while some are winding down, others are ramping up!
At Anthropologie, you can save 40% off on some of Anthro's favorite dresses and shoes! Plus, you can still get 30% off furniture and decor, and sale items are an extra 25% off the sale price! There's a lot going on at Nordstrom Rack. To start, you can save up to 70% off in The Swim Shop flash sale! Then, time is running out to stock up on tops from Madewell, Halogen, Frame and more at up to 55% off, and grab some new makeup with Urban Decay at up to 60% off! And lastly, it's the last day to shop this great deal from Saks Off 5th, where the clearance section is marked down an extra 25% off!
But that's just the beginning. Shop more of today's best sales below!
Anthropologie: Save 40% off on some of Anthro's favorite dresses and shoes! Plus, you can still get 30% off furniture and decor, and sale items are an extra 25% off the sale price! Lastly, everything ships for free when you spend $50 or more, or you can get express shipping for $5!
Bloomingdale's: Save 30% to 50% off a large selection of regular price clothes, shoes, jewelry, handbags and more, and take an extra 50% off clearance items marked "EXTRA 50% OFF"!
Carbon38: Up your at-home workout with some new-to-you fitness gear and athleisurewear at up to 75% off!
Coach: The Summer Sale continues, with up to 50% off bags, wallets, shoes, accessories and more!
Everlane: The Choose What You Pay sale is on now, with 20% to 50% off fashionable favorites across every category!
Express: Not only are all dresses at 50% off, but you can take an extra 40% off women's clearance items for a total savings of up to 60% off!
Gilt: Shop Frye at up to 70% off, and all 7 For Mankind is $69.99 (until 5/17)!
Good American: Get ready for a wardrobe refresh with a selection of summer-ready styles at just $99 and an extra 25% off sale items!
Kate Spade: It's the last day to use code NEWYOU to get 30% off when you spend $150+, 40% off when you spend $250+, and 50% off when you spend $350+!
Madewell: Save from 30% to 40% off mood-boosting styles with code HOWFUN!
Nike: Need some new workout gear? Select men's and women's sale items are up to 40% off!
Nordstrom Rack: Save up to 70% off in The Swim Shop flash sale! Plus, time is running out to stock up on tops from Madewell, Halogen, Frame and more at up to 55% off, and grab some new makeup with Urban Decay at up to 60% off!
Reformation: Take 30% off absolutely everything on the site, from stunning dresses to super chic tops and everything in between... but shop while you can, 'cause they never do this!
Revolve: Save up to 65% off new sale styles, with thousands of dresses, skirts, jeans and more on deep discount!
Saks Off 5th: Last chance to shop the clearance section at an extra 25% off with code ADDON!
Shopbop: Over 200 new sale styles were just added to the sale section at up to 40% off, giving you thousands of options at deep discounts!
Sonix: Chances are you're spending a lot of time on your phone, so why not jazz it up with a new phone case at 50% off?
Meanwhile, check out this $28 swimsuit with over 3,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and our recommendations for what to get at Everlane's Choose What You Pay sale!
