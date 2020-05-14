Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Nordstrom Rack, Saks Off 5th & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As we head into the weekend, there's more sales to be had... and while some are winding down, others are ramping up!

At Anthropologie, you can save 40% off on some of Anthro's favorite dresses and shoes! Plus, you can still get 30% off furniture and decor, and sale items are an extra 25% off the sale price! There's a lot going on at Nordstrom Rack. To start, you can save up to 70% off in The Swim Shop flash sale! Then, time is running out to stock up on tops from Madewell, Halogen, Frame and more at up to 55% off, and grab some new makeup with Urban Decay at up to 60% off! And lastly, it's the last day to shop this great deal from Saks Off 5th, where the clearance section is marked down an extra 25% off!

But that's just the beginning. Shop more of today's best sales below!