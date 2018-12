Becky G estalló contra quienes las critican por no hablar en español

View this post on Instagram

HERE BY POPULAR DEMAND: For all who wanna talk shit por qué I like to speak en ingles but sing in espanich here you go💁🏻 Thank you to my Momma, Pops, & everyone else who has encouraged me to only better my Spanish. Also thank you to all my friends for sharing their beautiful cultures from different Spanish speaking countries, obviously you’ve inspired me very much. ❤️ I KNOW IM NOT THE ONLY ONE WHO FEELS THIS WAY! So if you know what I’m saying, where ya at?!? 😂💋