Lista completa de nominados al Grammy 2019

Mejor canción escrita para una película:

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Track from: Black Panther

"Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman

Productor del año, no clásico:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Mejor dúo pop / o en grupo:

"Fall in Line" — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Mejor disco pop vocal tradicional:

Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) — Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

Mejor disco de Dance/Electrónica:

Singularity, Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide, Justice

Treehouse, Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE

Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

Mejor álbum de música instrumental contemporánea:

The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore, Julian Lage

Laid Black, Marcus Miller

Protocol 4, Simon Phillips

Mejor actuación de rock:

"Four Out of Five" — Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell

"Made an America" — THE FEVER 333

"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm

Mejor actuación de Metal:

"Condemned To The Gallows" ­— Between the Buried And Me

"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven

"Electric Messiah" — High on Fire

"Betrayer" — Trivium

"On My Teeth" — Underoath

Mejor disco de rock:

Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains

MANIA, Fall Out Boy

Prequelle, Ghost

From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream, Weezer