El secreto del pedicurista más famoso de Hollywood

View this post on Instagram

Back to Tokyo during our latest workshop event with @jimmychoo in our #pedimanicurestudio located at the #luxuryspa of @thepeninsulatokyo - thank you to everyone for this great workshop ! #bastiengonzalez #bestpedicureintheworld #peninsulatokyo #jimmychoo #event #vipguest #momenttoremember #luxurytreatment