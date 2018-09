View this post on Instagram

Sneak Peek at our October Issue 🎙Gisele as Mina🎙 We celebrate the most iconic italian singer of all times 👁️ An exclusive issue dedicated to @mina_mazzini_official 🌟 A Vogue Tribute to Mina 🎼 On Newsstands Tuesday October 2nd! “We wanted to celebrate not only Mina the performer but also Mina the extraordinary creator and influencer of style, and her impact on fashion, on beauty, on pop culture.” Emanuele Farneti. @gisele in @dior photographed by Luigi and Iango @luigiandiango styled by Patti Wilson @patti_wilson 🎶 Full credits: Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 Make up @danielhernandezdh Hair @luigimurenu Manicure @ginaedwards_ using @diormakeup Le Vernis Casting @pg_dmcasting & @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio On set @2bmanagement #VogueLovesMina #MinaMania